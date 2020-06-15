NJ shopping centers, mall anchor stores that are now open

Some anchor stores at New Jersey malls and open air shopping centers, including at least three outlet malls, have reopened to customers for the first time since mid-March.

As of Monday, non-essential retailers that have direct exterior entrances are permitted to allow customers inside, with proper safeguards such as reduced capacity and the wearing of facial coverings, outlined by Gov. Phil Murphy in a new order issued last week.

Last month, malls began offering curbside pickup for shoppers, as the pandemic first started easing in NJ.

The following is a list of malls across the state, with links to lists of retail stores as well as restaurants now open for in-person shopping or outdoor area dining.

Each location is continually updating its information and they advise contacting stores directly to confirm hours and other information.

TANGER OUTLETS (ATLANTIC COUNTY)

2014 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

T-Mobile is open to customers as of June 15, while other stores still are offering curbside pickup.

HAMILTON MALL (ATLANTIC COUNTY)

4403 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing

Shoppers World and Macy's both are opened as of June 15.

WASHINGTON STREET MALL (CAPE MAY COUNTY)

As of June 15, retail stores in Cape May are open. According to the county, "Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing inside all stores."

GLOUCESTER PREMIUM OUTLETS (GLOUCESTER COUNTY)

100 Premium Outlet Drive, Blackwood

As of June 15, stores are open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. everyday but Sunday, when hours are noon until 6 p.m.

DEPTFORD MALL (GLOUCESTER COUNTY)

1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford

Boscov's (Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.) and Macy's (daily hours 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.) are open as of June 15. JCPenney will re-open starting Wednesday, June 17.

CHERRY HILL MALL (CAMDEN COUNTY)

2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill

As of June 15, the following stores are open: Crate & Barrel, The Container Store, Macy's, HR Block, Urban Outfitters. There are also a number of restaurants still offering carry-out service.

Re-opening Tuesday, June 16: Nordstrom

Re-opening Wednesday, June 17: JCPenney

Re-opening Friday, June 19: Express, Sephora inside JCPenney

THE PROMENADE AT SAGEMORE (BURLINGTON COUNTY)

500 Route 73 South, Marlton

As of June 15, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. "select stores open for indoor shopping & curbside pick-up. Many restaurants open for take-out and outdoor dining. Hours may vary."

MOORESTOWN MALL (BURLINGTON COUNTY)

400 NJ-38, Moorestown

As of June 15, Boscov's, Five Below, Mr. Tire and Sprint are open.

Michael's will reopen as of Tuesday, June 16, for in-store shopping.

Rizzieri will open June 22.

JACKSON OUTLETS (OCEAN COUNTY)

537 Monmouth Road, Jackson Township

As of June 15, stores are open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. everyday but Sunday, when hours are noon until 6 p.m.

OCEAN COUNTY MALL (OCEAN COUNTY)

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Boscov's and Macy's are open as of June 15.

JERSEY SHORE OUTLETS (MONMOUTH COUNTY)

1 Premium Outlet Blvd, Tinton Falls

As of June 15, stores are open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. everyday but Sunday, when hours are noon until 6 p.m.

FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL (MONMOUTH COUNTY)

3710 U.S. 9, Freehold

As of June 15, the following stores have re-opened for in-person shopping:

Arhaus, Ashley HomeStore, Bob's Stores, Dick's Sporting Goods, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, LL Bean, Macy's

Opening June 17: JCPenney, the Sephora department will open June 19, optical department will open June 22)

MONMOUTH MALL (MONMOUTH COUNTY)

180 Route 35 South, Eatontown

Boscov's, Macy's and Barnes & Noble Booksellers have re-opened as of June 15.

MENLO PARK MALL (MIDDLESEX COUNTY)

55 Parsonage Road, Edison

Macy's is open as of June 15.

WOODBRIDGE CENTER (MIDDLESEX COUNTY)

250 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge

QUAKER BRIDGE MALL (MERCER COUNTY)

3320 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville

JC Penney and Macy's are re-opened as of June 15.

BRIDGEWATER COMMONS (SOMERSET COUNTY)

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater

Bloomingdale's and Macy's are re-opened as of June 15.

WILLOWBROOK MALL (PASSAIC COUNTY)

1400 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

Bloomingdale's and Macy's are re-opened as of June 15, while Gap and Forever 21 also are listed as open.

WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA (BERGEN COUNTY)

One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Macy's is open as of June 15.

THE SHOPS AT RIVERSIDE (BERGEN COUNTY)

390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack

Bloomindale's is open as of June 15.

AMERICAN DREAM MALL (BERGEN COUNTY)

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Stores and attractions remain closed as of June 15.

HUDSON MALL (HUDSON COUNTY)

701 NJ-440, Jersey City

Rainbow, 2000 Urban Inc. and Leather Company are among stores re-opened as of June 15.

NEWPORT CENTRE (HUDSON COUNTY)

30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City

Macy's and Sears are re-opened as of June 15.

ROCKAWAY TOWNSQUARE MALL (MORRIS COUNTY)

301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway

JC Penney, Macy's and Sears are re-opened as of June 15.

THE MALL AT SHORT HILLS (ESSEX COUNTY)

1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills

Bloomingdale's, Macy's and Nordstrom are among stores re-opened June 15; customer pickup is available for 50 stores and restaurants.

LIVINGSTON MALL (ESSEX COUNTY)

112 Eisenhower Pkwy, Livingston

Macy's and Lenscrafters both are open as of June 15.

THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS (UNION COUNTY)

651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth

Century 21 Department Store and Kidstown, which have their own, respective entrances from the parking lot are open as of Monday, June 15.

