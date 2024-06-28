I am shocked! This is New Jersey’s favorite dog breed!

I do not know when this happened — people started to adopt and purchase rare breeds of dogs from all over the world, to fill the void of their families need for a pet dog.

I remember the days when you walked into the ASPCA and saw a dog that seemed friendly, cute, and walked out with a rescue. That is how I got my dog Sparky who was a great find at the Monmouth County ASPCA.

What a great dog, unfortunately he passed away at the age of twelve, but he brought much happiness.

Many here in New Jersey now need to get that special breed of dog and will look high and low for them, including adopting dogs from third world countries and the far east.

The cost of these high breed dogs is steep — thousands of dollars for the special breeds.

Photo by Jaycee Xie o Unsplash

Showsight Magazine analyzed the data and produced the most popular breeds of dogs here in New Jersey and throughout the country.

The results were puzzling to me as I never heard of what now the most popular dog breed in New Jersey, the Cane Corso.

Yes, the Cane Corso is the most popular breed here in New Jersey.

The Cane Corso is an Italian mastiff, known for its stoic, loyal, even temperament and quiet, nature.

The average male Cane Corso is a big dog and stands 24 – 28 inches and weighs on average about 100lbs. The life expectancy of the large mastiff averages 10 – 12 years.

Photo by Sophie Hollins on Unsplash

It looks like a cool dog but you better you also better bring your wallet to own one.

According to Lemonade Insurance the average purchase price will run between $1750 and $4,000, depending on the color of the coat.

The cost to chip, vaccinate, regular puppy shots will run an additional $2,000 to $4,000. The cost of food runs on average of $750 to $1,000 a year and with a 10-to-12-year life span the cost is substantial.

Annual veterinary checkups, including heartworm, flea and tick check and meds add another $300 to $1,000 per year.

Grooming, pet insurance, boarding, toys, miscellaneous expenses add another $1500 per year.

Photo by Abbie Love on Unsplash

Americans are turning to larger breeds of dogs as family pets. It could be the guard dog mentality that is prompting families to forgo the smaller dog breeds in favor of the big dogs.

Showsight Magazine points out that out of the top five most sought-after dogs breeds, four of those breeds are large dogs. They include:

Cane Corso

Bernese Mountain Dog

Belgian Malinois

German Shepherd

That is amazing since it was not that long ago when the results were all smaller dogs.

Go out and get a dog but I suggest you start with your local ASPCA. You may find another Sparky.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

