‘I am not an escort’ — First trans school board president in NJ denies online ‘leak’

DOVER — The former local school board president who is now running for a seat on the Town Council is denying that she is a sex worker after online profiles featuring her racy photos came to light.

Daniella Mendez — who was Miss Gay NJ in 2016 — is the first trans woman elected to a board of education seat in New Jersey.

In December, she stepped down from her post as school board president to run for a council seat in a Morris County municipality of less than 19,000 people and where recent political headlines have included three sets of criminal charges against one of the councilmen in the past year.

Now, scandalous accusations are being thrown between Mendez and the Democratic councilwoman she's challenging in the June primary.

Risque profile on escort services website

Accusations have come to light that Mendez is moonlighting as a sex worker; New Jersey 101.5 has found several online profiles on risque websites that appear to belong to Mendez.

"This is a deeply invasive and defamatory allegation based on doctored profiles and images clearly intended to shame and discredit me. Let me be clear: I am not an escort," Mendez said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.

While Mendez said the profiles were doctored, she did not respond directly to a question asking whether she was denying having created them.

One profile features more than a dozen photos and descriptions of her measurements. It included a user's review of her from 2019 and the page says the account was last active in June 2021, according to the website.

The woman in the photos has a tattoo on her arm that appears to match one seen in photos posted to Mendez's campaign Facebook page.

Daniella Mendez's arm tattoos (Daniella Mendez for Town Council via Facebook)

Mendez said the "digital smear campaign" was a "coordinated attempt to humiliate" her.

Council election gone wild

Mendez is running for the Ward One council seat. The primary election is June 10.

Claudia Toro, the sitting councilwoman for Ward One, said a resident spoke about Mendez at Tuesday night's council meeting.

(Daniella Mendez for Town Council via Facebook)

"Many in the community are expressing apprehension about the possibility of illegal activities associated with Daniella, particularly regarding her tenure on the Board of Education and her role in educating our children and attending their events," Toro said on Facebook.

Toro did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a request for audio of the meeting sent via email Wednesday afternoon.

Accusations of corruption

On Wednesday, Mendez posted a public video response to Toro and the accusations.

"I am not ashamed of my sexuality and I am not ashamed of having lived a full, honest life," Mendez said.

(Daniella Mendez for Town Council via Facebook)

Mendez then accused "Toro and her cronies" of handing out jobs for loyalty and approving projects for developers based on campaign contributions. She also accused Toro's allies of "leaking intimate photos."

Dover councilman charged with assault

Mendez also condemned Toro and the council for approving $17,500 in taxpayer money to defend Councilman Sergio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has faced several calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats. His current term ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

READ MORE: NJ council member faces third set of criminal charges in a year

Sergio Rodriguez (Facebook screenshot/Canva)

Dover police said Rodriguez attacked a homeless man in February 2024.

Then in September, Rodriguez was accused of shoving a man to the ground. Police said the victim hit his head on the concrete and was knocked unconscious.

And Morris County prosecutors said in October, he threatened a business owner's liquor license for selling to men seen drinking in a public courtyard.

