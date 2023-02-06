Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find

Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina.

First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations.

It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people freaked. Freaked so much there was a statewide mad rush on stores.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

And even though it was only Ronzoni that was discontinuing, the panic didn't stop people from worrying all pastina might go away.

So the run on pastina continued among other brands into a self-fulfilling prophecy and did become a shortage.

Then came this social media post from Joe Leone's Italian Specialties, a little market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Sea Girt and Manasquan.

“You read that right. Pastina is back for a limited time!” reads the announcement. "We were able to get our hands on a few cases of the beloved shape and it’s available now in all locations while supplies last!”

I can see the cartoon dust clouds firing off people's heels right now. When it comes to something that's been for generations part of making young children feel comfortable when they're sick, this is big. Urgent even.

So here's where you can find them while supplies last.

Joe Leona's Italian Specialties

527 Washington Blvd Sea Girt, NJ 08750

113 Main Street Manasquan, NJ 08736

650 Cincinnati Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey