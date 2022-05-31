Hunterdon Regional football player riding skateboard struck on NJ’s Route 202

FLEMINGTON — A 15-year-old boy operating an electric skateboard was struck by a vehicle on Route 202 early Monday morning.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said the teen was hit around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection with Reaville Road, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Paul Approvato. The driver, Raymond Lozinak, 61, of Bayonne, stayed at the crash scene, Approvato said.

The teen was taken to Morristown Hospital via medical helicopter for treatment of his injuries. No charges have been filed in the case, according to Approvato.

Approvato did not disclose the circumstances of the crash but said the teen was operating an electric skateboard.

Jerry Walther (R) Jerry Walther (R) (Theresa Apostolis via GoFundMe) loading...

"An awesome kid who has touched so many lives"

A GoFundMe page created to help the victim's family with medical expenses and loss of wages identified the teen as Jerry Walther. He is a member of the Hunterdon Regional Red Devils football team, according to the GoFundMe Page created by Theresa Apostolis.

"Jerry 'JerBear' is an awesome kid who has touched so many lives," Apostolis wrote. "Please pray that Jerry continues to fight through this exceedingly difficult battle."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Approvato said. He asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-1000.

