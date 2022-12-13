DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?

There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas.

For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.

Built in 1830, this ranch-style house located at 680 Rosemont Ringoes Road in Delaware Township, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on 1.04 acres of property, according to the listing.

The listing goes on to say that the single-family residence also features a kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, a partial basement, and a detached garage that fits one vehicle.

“This unique 1800's fully stone build house may be a diamond in the rough,” according to Zillow.

The house is being sold as-is, according to the listing, which adds that the home is not available for any showings and entering the property or lot is strictly prohibited and unlawful.

According to Zillow, the house was sold in September 2003 for $390,000. It was then listed for sale in July 2022 for $1, but the listing was removed two months later.

Now, in December 2022, it’s back on the market for just four quarters.

For more information, contact the realtor on the Zillow site.

Happy house hunting!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

