Hundreds of pounds of broccoli burn on NJ Turnpike

Truck carrying a load of broccoli after a fire on the NJ Turnpike (NJ State Police)

EAST WINDSOR — A load of broccoli went up in flames on the New Jersey Turnpike on Saturday.

The tractor trailer hauling "hundreds of pounds" of the healthy greens caught fire in the outer northbound lanes between exits 8 and 8A around 4:20 p.m., according to State Police spokesman Sgt. FC Jeff Flynn.

Flynn said the driver got out of the truck on his own and was not injured.

Photos show the fire was contained to the front of the truck and the cab. No other vehicles were involved.

The entire load of the often-polarizing vegetable was determined to be contaminated and had to be destroyed.

Just what caused the fire remained under investigation on Sunday.

