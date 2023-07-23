Hummus Republic set to expand in NJ once again

What do you think of when you imagine fast food? A burger or chicken sandwich? Well, throw all of that out the window when you look at the menu for Hummus Republic.

They're an authentic Mediterranean-style restaurant that was established in 2013.

Just a few short months ago our own Bill Doyle wrote on nj1015.com about how the chain was set to open a location in Journal Square in Jersey City.

Fast forward to now and they're looking to open a new location in Paramus, New Jersey.

According to boozyburbs.com there is a sign on Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus that says the chain is coming soon.

According to the Hummus Republic website:

"Our mission is to provide flavorful, convenient, and primarily plant based meals to the masses; and to create accessibility to healthy, real food. We aim to raise the standard of fast food."

So if you've never been to a place like this before, it's not your typical fast food restaurant. It's not like a McDonald's or Chick-fil-a where you can drive up to the window and order from there. You're not ordering a number one or a number two. You're building your own bowl.

Think more of a Chipotle kind of restaurant. You go down the line and choose the base you want, the protein, toppings and dressings.

And that's one of my favorite things about the place. I've been to one of them back when I lived in Montclair and being able to create your own bowl just the way you want it makes sure that you're satisfied.

There is no word officially on when this location will be up and running, but keep an eye out.

