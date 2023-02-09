Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ

The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic.

There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas or wraps with a combination of ingredients making them the chipotle of Mediterranean cuisine.

It may not be as popular as Mexican but in a market like New Jersey, they could see rapid growth. They’re opening their newest location in Journal Square in Jersey City.

They’ve already got three other locations in Long Branch, Morristown and North Brunswick.

Via Hummus Republic on Facebook Via Hummus Republic on Facebook loading...

The newest location will be at the very hot Journal Square address and according to their Instagram account should be opening soon.

Their offerings of Mediterranean style wraps, pitas or bowls, you can start different bases that include organic Mediterranean couscous, kale and warm garbanzo beans.

You can add a protein like a Moroccan steak, lemon chicken, shawarma, or a plant-based vegan option along with a wide variety of toppings. Hummus Republic also offers a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options and are committed to sustainability, as the restaurant’s cups, bowls, cutlery, and straws are all compostable.

Via Hummus Republic on Facebook Via Hummus Republic on Facebook loading...

Foodies and fans of Mediterranean cuisine will go crazy for this place. We can’t wait for them to expand further south. Besides the Journal Square location opening very soon, the California-based company has two more locations in the works in Metuchen and Paramus.

To check out all of their amazing offerings you can check out their main Instagram It's about time this type of delicious and healthy food can be offered in such a wide variety and quickly. These locations should thrive here in New Jersey.

Hopefully the workers there like making the food unlike this...

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer