Huge night with The Sopranos and Sinatra!

It was a packed house at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Saturday night for the big show 'Sinatra Meets The Sopranos' with my friend Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra!

Michael's performance had the crowd feeling that Frank Sinatra himself was on stage and of course conductor Dean Schneider did another outstanding job with the orchestra. All the players and the stage staff brought their A-game.

Also on stage with me were some of the big stars from The Sopranos: Steve Schirripa , Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore . The behind the scenes conversations were something special for sure. And the crowd got to participate asking questions of the guys from personal to professional...and the answers did not disappoint!

Did you miss it? Stay tuned to my show and this site for updates on the next show coming soon...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: