🚨 A student is caught with a fake gun

🚨 School alerted police

🚨 There are no threats

HOWELL — A student brought a fake gun inside a Monmouth County school on Tuesday morning.

The student created the firearm with a 3-D printer at home, took it on the bus, then brought it inside Howell Township Middle School North in Farmingdale, police said.

Police were called about the gun at 7:30 a.m. on March 25.

After someone reported the gun to school staff, school officials confiscated the item and determined that it was fake and non-functioning.

Police said there are no safety concerns. The student has not been charged with any crime.

Real gun at another school

In contrast, a teen was found with a loaded, untraceable gun at Woodbridge High School last week after a classmate reported receiving threats from him. The student who received the threats went to school the next day to report them to the school administrators.

A 17-year-old student’s belongings were searched, and a loaded gun was found in his possession. Police confiscated the weapon and charged the teen as a juvenile with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a ghost gun, terroristic threats, and more.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom