Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says

⚫ A Howell resident is facing charges after shooting at who he thought were intruders

⚫ This is the latest incident involving a New Jersey homeowner using a gun

⚫ In other recent cases, homeowners have not been charged for using guns

HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway.

Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.

The report said that the car was hit but nobody was injured.

A spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said one person was arrested in a shooting incident but did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or if the individual was the homeowner.

This is the latest incident involving a homeowner using a firearm against intruders. Up to now, all cases have not resulted in charges.

Screenshots of would-be thieves at a Roseland home 1/8/23 Screenshots of would-be thieves at a Roseland home 1/8/23 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

Roseland homeowner shoots at burglar in his home

A Roseland homeowner was not charged after he fired a shot at a burglar in his home on Jan. 9.

Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.

Spango said the homeowner's gun was legally owned and he will not be charged.

