Howell, NJ cops & EMTs save 17-month-old from choking

Earlier this month it took a team of professionals to save the life of a 17-month-old who was choking and unable to breathe.

According to the Howell Township PD Facebook page, 911 dispatchers sent police and EMTs to a home where the child could not breathe. Imagine the tense moment with the parents facing the crisis while rescuers were en route.

Upon arrival on the scene, the officers from the Howell PD administered life-saving measures while EMTs arrived to bring the victim to the hospital.

The choking life-saving measures continued through the ride to the hospital eventually leading to a partial clearing of the child's airways.

Thanks to Police officers Homiek, Maccia, Moore, and Sgt. Popek and Detective Austin, a life was saved. It's important to mention the great partnership with the EMTs who also played a massive role in saving the baby.

EMTs Foran, Goodman, and DeLeo share in the Blue Friday honors today.

Appreciate all the first responders who will be working through the Christmas weekend. While you are enjoying gifts and great food, there's a cop on duty to make sure you and your family are protected.

