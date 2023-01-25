A 59-year-old Howell man has been accused of speeding and driving drunk in a luxury SUV at the time of a Marlboro crash that killed a 22-year-old Middlesex County woman nearly a year ago.

Walter Decanio has now been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as second-degree vehicular homicide for his role in the deadly crash on Feb. 13, 2022.

Around 2:30 a.m., police officers from both Marlboro and Old Bridge responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 9 and County Route 520/Newman Springs Road.

Investigators have found that Decanio was headed southbound at nearly 80 miles an hour in his 2019 Cadillac XT5, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago — and blew through the intersection as the other driver was headed west on Route 520 in a 2018 Nissan Altima.

Howell man Walter Decanio charged in deadly Marlboro DWI crash

The female victim, from Monroe, was pronounced dead shortly after, while Decanio was uninjured, Santiago said.

Decanio was also issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic control device, failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He turned himself over last week to authorities, pending a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

(Townsquare Media)

Deadly Route 9 crash near Freehold mall, killed parents and son

Months later and a bit further south, three family members were killed in a different SUV crash on Route 9 in Freehold.

The parents and adult son from Marlboro suffered fatal injuries when the Honda CR-V they were in was rear-ended by a Lexus SUV near Route 33, according to the prosecutor's office.

That case remained under investigation, as of January.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

