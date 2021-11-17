Every Monday I try to shine a light on some of the great small businesses throughout the Garden State. Sometimes I do it on Tuesday.

My friends at www.vvcssoftware.com are proud to sponsor this segment every week. VCS is a software company that understands the challenges of opening a small business in the Garden State. They understand that with fewer available employees, efficiency, working smarter not harder, is key. They may have the perfect solution for managing your small business and workforce. Stop by and see them at Booth 417 in Atlantic City at the League of Municipalities conference.

As we have seen over the course of the past year and a half, the New Jersey government works against small businesses, not for them. We need a governor in New Jersey who understands that with a stroke of a pen, the executive power could be used to promote entrepreneurs and community-based businesses.

Start with striking a billion dollars of wasted money currently going to Rutgers. They already have $3 billion to spend without the taxpayers chipping in and I'm sure there are alumni who have made great money who might be willing to make up the difference. Imagine spending money from the state government to offset small business tax cuts and create incentives for hiring and staying on the job in the state.

I'd also cancel the education subsidies for illegals and take that money and use it to offset real estate taxes for young workers taking a job and staying in-state. There are literally hundreds of ideas that would help foster a pro-business, pro-New Jersey economic atmosphere. The problem is the current governor wants to spread the wealth to the connected special interests and the GOP opponents are largely complicit.

The great news is that local candidates won across the board in NJ. People that are not connected to insiders. Normal small business owners and workers. Parents, first responders, truck drivers among them. The normals are rising. And together we will make this state great for business over the next few years. Hang tough! Here are the top businesses who joined us on Wednesday:

Not Your Husband's Handyman Services (609) 558-6809

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner