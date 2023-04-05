How you can help support the Hamilton PD Police Unity Tour

Local New Jersey cops are raising money for the upcoming Police Unity Tour where officers will ride for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community and country. Every year NJ cops participate in the tour riding from NJ to DC to honor the fallen. The idea was started in New Jersey by an officer in Florham Park.

In 1997, Florham Park (NJ) Police Officer Patrick Montuore had a simple idea: organize a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, DC to raise public awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, and to ensure that their sacrifice is never forgotten. With that, the Police Unity Tour was formed. - https://policeunitytour.com/history/

The Tour donates money to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund which is focused on spending resources to help make officers around the nation safer in the line of duty.

Police Bike Tour ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Since the group launched, they've raised $33 million for the fund.

Local officers in Hamilton will be riding again this year. To kick off the season and raise money for the trip, they're holding a "Back The Blue Jeep & 4X4 Show".

The event will take place on April 15 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The location is Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 491 located at 9 Fisher Place in Yardville.

My friend Officer Alex Zuzzio alerted me to the event and will be on hand to welcome participants.

The entry fee is $25 and you can sign up HERE.

Hamilton PD Police Unity Tour Flyer Hamilton PD Police Unity Tour Flyer loading...

So far this year, we've lost 25 officers in the line of duty. Remember, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.