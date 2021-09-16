How to support these New Jersey veteran organizations (Opinion)

I'm always looking for ways to help honor our great veterans. So many young men and women sign up voluntarily to fight on behalf of their fellow Americans.

It's easy as the years go by to forget these heroes. Over my career in TV and radio, I've spent time working with veterans and supporting the causes that they promote.

I asked our audience to share the veteran organization that deserves a plug.

First on my list is my friend Larry Peters, who heads up the Eagle Riders Chapter in Bridgewater. Many of the riders are veterans and they continue to step up to raise money for important charities.

Here's are a few more:

Combat Vets Association

 

New Jersey State Elks Association 

 

Military Mobility

 

Guardians of the National Cemetery

 

NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Have a veteran owned business or veteran charity that you want to promote? Hit me up on the free NJ101.5 app and let me know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

