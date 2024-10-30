Read this before you buy your next car in NJ — and don’t get soaked!

🚗 Vehicles that have flooded can be resold

🚗 A vehicle's documentation may not give you all the info you want

🚗 There are some common-sense steps you can take to avoid disaster

Two hurricanes that rocked southern states in October can also end up wreaking havoc on the used-car market in New Jersey.

The Garden State itself has been rather dry, but scores of vehicles in other states have been destroyed by floodwaters. Because of this, you're being advised to not get soaked by unknowingly purchasing a flood-damaged vehicle.

"We want consumers to be going into the purchase of a vehicle with eyes wide open," Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance, told New Jersey 101.5. "Yes, flood-damaged vehicles can be sold and you can purchase one, but the key is being aware of what you're purchasing."

Check the title for flood damage

To avoid disaster, it helps to do business with a legitimate and customer-first auto dealership.

It's not illegal to sell a vehicle with either a flood or salvage title in New Jersey.

Whether you're trying to buy a vehicle from a lot, or you're responding to an ad online from a private seller, you have the option to check out the vehicle's title and get a history report.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau offers a free database that lets you input a vehicle identification number and see if there's been any flood damage or other past issues. There's a similar service offered by CARFAX.

Not all flooded cars make it to these lists, however — perhaps no insurance claim was ever filed for the damage, or the title was illegally "washed" in order to make the vehicle look like a typical resale.

"In any industry, you're going to have the suspect players that might try and pass something off and say, 'It's in great shape, trust us,'" said Melissa Companick, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in New Jersey.

Inspect for flood damage

That's why one's due diligence should go beyond a document check. BBB says consumers should consider a pre-purchase inspection by a trusted mechanic.

You may be able to spot some red flags on your own. Here are some tips from BBB on how to determine whether a used vehicle is flood-damaged:

🚩 Check the dashboard. Examine all gauges to ensure they are accurate and there are no signs of water. Look for indications that the dashboard may have been removed.

🚩 Check the electronic components. Test the lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, cigarette lighter, radio, heater, and air conditioner several times to ensure they work. Also, flex some wires under the dash to see if they bend or crack since wet wires become brittle upon drying.

🚩 Check the interior spaces. Look in the trunk, glove compartment, and beneath the seats and dash for signs of mud, rust, or water damage. Check for open drainage holes in the bottom of the vehicle.

🚩 Check the condition of the fabrics. Look for discolored, faded, or mildewed upholstery and carpeting. Recently shampooed carpets may be cause for concern. Carpeting that has been replaced may fit too loosely or not match the interior color.

🚩 Remember to check under the hood. Look for standing water, mud, or grit in the spare tire wheel well or around the engine compartment under the hood.

🚩Do a smell test. A heavy aroma of cleaners and disinfectants is a sign there may be a mold or odor problem.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman