State of emergency and trapped drivers as NJ gets flooded

💧 Several inches of rain fell on parts of North Jersey and the Shore

💧 Roads are flooded in major cities

💧 A police officer rescued a driver from a flooded SUV

Friday morning's torrential rains flooded out roads in North Jersey with more rain on the way afternoon.

Most of the state south of Route 195 picked up 1-2 inches of rain by early Friday afternoon except for the Jersey Shore, where over 3 inches of rain fell in coastal Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Over 4 inches fell in Asbury Park, Monmouth Beach and Manasquan.

Flooding in some NJ cities

Asbury Park's Office of Emergency Management Garrett Giberson Jr. told New Jersey 101.5's Dennis & Judi that several roads in the city are flooded out and lakes have flooded their banks.

Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood also was overflowing.

State of emergency in Hoboken

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla declared a State of Emergency and urged everyone to not drive through high water or move barricades.

The declaration helps the city obtain whatever assistance is needed to handle the rain but does not close streets.

Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken went to remote classes as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Police officer rescues driver

Fairfield police in Essex County posted a video of Officer Steven D’Argenio hoisting a man onto his shoulders and walking through waist-deep water to get him to safety.

The man had gotten trapped in his SUV when he drove into a flooded street.

Power outages

Power outages for JCP&L and PSE&G customers are minimal with over 2,300 customers without power as of 1:30 p.m. Most of those outages were PSE&G customers in Caldwell and West Caldwell.

Some NJ Transit buses were rerouted in Hackensack due to flooded roads.

Travel impacts

Flight cancellations are minimal at Newark, JFK and Philadelphia but LaGuardia in Queens is hard hit with over 200 canceled arrivals and departures, according to FlightAware.com.

Erin Vogt contributed to this report

