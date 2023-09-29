Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for waterlogged NJ

💧 State offices closed at 3 p.m.

💧 Several cities were experiencing dangerous flooding

💧 Know what an emergency declaration does/doesn't mean

Gov. Phil Murphy implemented a state of emergency for all of New Jersey following heavy rain in the eastern part of the state on Friday.

State offices, including all Motor Vehicle Commission locations, were also closed at 3 p.m.

Hazardous conditions cited by the governor

“Throughout the state, especially in the north and central regions, we are experiencing heavy rainfalls resulting in hazardous conditions, and the rainfall is expected to accelerate in many parts of the state over the next several hours,” Murphy said in his statement.

“Flooding remains a significant concern due to the heavy rains much of the state already experienced this week. Residents should stay off the roads, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols.”

What is a 'state of emergency'?

The state of emergency does not close roads, require that residents remain in their homes or employers send their workers home early.

Broadway in Port Monmouth 9/29/23 Broadway in Port Monmouth 9/29/23 (John Napoli @WeenieCrusher via X) loading...

Helps with cleanup from the rain

The declaration authorizes the governor to speed up assistance from state agencies to where it is needed and allows the director of Emergency Management to make "resources available for rescue, evacuation, shelter and essential commodities activate and coordinate the preparation, response and recovery efforts for the storm with all county and municipal emergency operations and governmental agencies," according to the state OEM.

It also helps the state get federal assistance for cleanup from the storm.

Weekend forecast from Dan Zarrow

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the heavy rain will dial back to showers Friday night and move a little further west by Saturday morning.

"It's still looking good to dry out completely by noon Saturday, at the latest," Zarrow said.

