How to make Dennis’ delicious, healthy one pan Italian dinner

If you're trying to cut down on carbs and eat healthier, there are a lot of tricks to still make a delicious meal that you can easily make at home. This comes out better than most restaurant meals and it's quick, easy and tastes amazing. In the last couple of years, we've seen 'riced' cauliflower turn up in supermarket produce sections. You can find it in a bag from some of the bigger names in produce or local markets will 'rice' it themselves. You can do it yourself at home with a food processor, but if you can find it, grab some. Let me show you a yummy way to use it.

For this dinner I used a plant-based chicken fillet substitute (from a company called Quorn), since I was cooking for a vegetarian, but I'd recommend going with a few small to medium sized real chicken breast fillets.

How to make Dennis' riced cauliflower dish

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.