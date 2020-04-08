How to drink beer and help Jersey hospitality workers

Drink beer, help people. It's something that would make Homer Simpson and Norm from Cheers so proud and it's happening right here in New Jersey, as well as the whole country.

Other Half Brewing Company out of Brooklyn has come up with an All Together IPA recipe that they will gladly give local breweries. They ask that a portion of the proceeds go to supporting hospitality professionals in their community. The rest they suggest should go to keeping the brewers in business.

"There is an inextricable link that binds together everyone in the hospitality industry," says Other Half. "Brewers, servers, bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, GMs, buyers, chefs, owners—we are all in this together. In this industry, when one of us struggles, the rest of us pick them up. It's baked into who we are."

Other half will donate their proceeds to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, Community is what they're all about. As they say:

"At the end of the day, this is about what it's always been about—community. While we may not be able to come together in person right now, that spirit can never be taken away from us. If we do our part to protect and support each other, that spirit can actually be strengthened."

You, Your Money, Your Job: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is hosting a live discussion on surviving the coronavirus economy, and getting the help you need. Tune in to New Jersey 101.5 FM, listen on the New Jersey 101.5 app, or watch and participate on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Here's the list of New Jersey Brewers so far:

Departed Soles Brewing Company - Jersey City

Icarus Brewing - Lakewood

Source Farmhouse Brewery - Colts Neck

Spellbound Brewing - Mt. Holly

Toms River Brewing: - Toms River

Three's Company Brewing - Hammonton

Bolero Snort - Caldwell

Gusto Brewing Company - Cape May

Double Nickel Brewing Company - Pennsauken

Red Tank Brewing Company - Red Bank

Lower Forge Brewery - Medford

Heavy Reel Brewing Company - Seaside Heights

7 Mile Brewery - Rio Grande

Death of the Fox Brewing Company - Clarksboro

902 Brewing Company - Jersey City

Brotherton Brewing Company - Shamong

Village Idiot Brewing Company - Mt. Holly

Czig Meister Brewing Company - Hackettstown

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: