How to drink beer and help Jersey hospitality workers
Drink beer, help people. It's something that would make Homer Simpson and Norm from Cheers so proud and it's happening right here in New Jersey, as well as the whole country.
Other Half Brewing Company out of Brooklyn has come up with an All Together IPA recipe that they will gladly give local breweries. They ask that a portion of the proceeds go to supporting hospitality professionals in their community. The rest they suggest should go to keeping the brewers in business.
"There is an inextricable link that binds together everyone in the hospitality industry," says Other Half. "Brewers, servers, bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, GMs, buyers, chefs, owners—we are all in this together. In this industry, when one of us struggles, the rest of us pick them up. It's baked into who we are."
Other half will donate their proceeds to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, Community is what they're all about. As they say:
"At the end of the day, this is about what it's always been about—community. While we may not be able to come together in person right now, that spirit can never be taken away from us. If we do our part to protect and support each other, that spirit can actually be strengthened."
Here's the list of New Jersey Brewers so far:
Departed Soles Brewing Company - Jersey City
Icarus Brewing - Lakewood
Source Farmhouse Brewery - Colts Neck
Spellbound Brewing - Mt. Holly
Toms River Brewing: - Toms River
Three's Company Brewing - Hammonton
Bolero Snort - Caldwell
Gusto Brewing Company - Cape May
Double Nickel Brewing Company - Pennsauken
Red Tank Brewing Company - Red Bank
Lower Forge Brewery - Medford
Heavy Reel Brewing Company - Seaside Heights
7 Mile Brewery - Rio Grande
Death of the Fox Brewing Company - Clarksboro
902 Brewing Company - Jersey City
Brotherton Brewing Company - Shamong
Village Idiot Brewing Company - Mt. Holly
Czig Meister Brewing Company - Hackettstown
