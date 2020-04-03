Surviving the coronavirus economy: LIVE Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m.

On Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. New Jersey 101.5 presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to offer help to New Jersey residents and businesses facing severe economic consequences from the worldwide novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing listeners vital information about critical relief offered from both state and federal relief programs.

“New Jersey has already seen the highest number of jobless claims in our state’s history and a majority of businesses have been ordered to close,” Scott said. “Our Town Hall broadcasts bring those effected in direct contact with the experts than can help them survive these unprecedented conditions.”

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature Robert Asaro-Angelo, New Jersey State Labor Commissioner; Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority; Michele Siekerka, President of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association; and Michael Affuso, Director of Government Relations for the New Jersey Bankers Association. Scott and his guests will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Call 800-283-1015 during the show to ask our expert panel your questions.

How to listen:

The Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015, and in this post. New Jersey 101.5 will be inviting further experts into the Facebook Live chat to answer your questions, in real-time, about how to make it through the economic challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

You can additionally listen to New Jersey 101.5 FM, through NJ1015.com, and through the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More from New Jersey 101.5: