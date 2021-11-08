How to add your business to Spadea’s ‘Small Business Monday’ list
Since the politicians in Trenton and Washington seem to ignore the plight of small businesses making it increasingly difficult to afford the rising costs, onerous regulations, and endless, unnecessary, and unworkable mandates. So forget government. We have the power of the mic and more than a million people in the Garden State tuning in to hear the message.
Going forward I will continue to use the show to promote you and your small business. Small business is the backbone of our economy and local communities. They deserve to be heard and promoted. I mentioned several of my favorites in my community including, Giovanni's Garment Care, Luigi's Shoe Repair, Bagel Barn, and Breathing Dragon Yoga.
What's your fave small business in the Garden State?
Here are the businesses from your calls Monday morning and if you want to promote your small business, fill out the form at the bottom:
Shawn’s West Mountain Auto in Mountainside
Call them at (908) 233-4830
Adam Strong LLC Personal Training & Nutrition in Marlton
Ideally Brows in Bridgewater
Maxwell's Furniture and Restoration in Mountainside
Thintech Weight Loss in Cranford and Marlboro
FloorCrafters in Manchester
Drone Altitude LLC
East Coast Tool And Saw in Union
Park Avenue Consignment Boutique in Washington
The Jewelry Design Lab in Piscataway
