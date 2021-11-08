How to add your business to Spadea’s ‘Small Business Monday’ list

It's "Small Business Monday" brought to us by my good friends at VCSsoftware.com.

Since the politicians in Trenton and Washington seem to ignore the plight of small businesses making it increasingly difficult to afford the rising costs, onerous regulations, and endless, unnecessary, and unworkable mandates. So forget government. We have the power of the mic and more than a million people in the Garden State tuning in to hear the message.

Going forward I will continue to use the show to promote you and your small business. Small business is the backbone of our economy and local communities. They deserve to be heard and promoted. I mentioned several of my favorites in my community including, Giovanni's Garment Care, Luigi's Shoe Repair, Bagel Barn, and Breathing Dragon Yoga.

What's your fave small business in the Garden State?

Here are the businesses from your calls Monday morning and if you want to promote your small business, fill out the form at the bottom:

Shawn’s West Mountain Auto in Mountainside

Call them at (908) 233-4830

Adam Strong LLC Personal Training & Nutrition in Marlton

Ideally Brows in Bridgewater

Maxwell's Furniture and Restoration in Mountainside

Thintech Weight Loss in Cranford and Marlboro

FloorCrafters in Manchester

Drone Altitude LLC

East Coast Tool And Saw in Union

Park Avenue Consignment Boutique in Washington

The Jewelry Design Lab in Piscataway

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

