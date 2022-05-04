How the bag companies can/will profit from the NJ bag ban (Opinion)

Well here we are folks, the New Jersey bag ban has started and you will no longer be getting one of those evil single-use plastic bags when you leave your local grocery or convenience store.

But rest assured that somewhere a bird or turtle is getting to live another day because of it. You know who else is going to live, or as Mr. Spock would say, "Live Long and Prosper"? The companies that make the bags.

A few weeks ago, I had given you a stock tip to buy either the Clorox Company or Reynolds Consumer products, or both. They are the makers of Glad and Hefty trash bags, respectively, They will be the go-to bag for those who forgot the bags

But what if those companies made boxes or 5 or 10 bags for a few dollars. How many people who forgot to bring their own or just want to spite the powers that be in New Jersey would buy them for convenience?

Granted, there are those who will scoff at the idea of paying a few dollars for bags that we once got for nothing, but there are also those who would rather "pay the two dollars" and enjoy the convenience.

As much as Gov. Murphy and his band of Renown want to believe otherwise, the bags aren't going anywhere, they're just taking on another form in New Jersey that will cost us more money. After all, costing us more money is what New Jersey is all about.

I polled my following how they felt about the Jersey bag ban.

