How romantic are we in New Jersey? Pucker up!

Believe it or not, we are very romantic here in New Jersey.

We like to look for ways to please our significant other and find romantic restaurants, florists and romantic getaways to appease and strengthen our relationships.

A study was done by fine jewelry experts, Mark Broumand, who analyzed Google search data over the last 12 months, looking at 16 search terms, including but not limited to, ‘engagement rings’, ‘romantic getaways’, ‘florists near me’, and ‘romantic restaurants’. The results were then compared against the population of each state to reveal the rate of searches per 100,000 residents.

While Delaware, New York and Massachusetts all scored in the top 5 as the most romantic in the country it was New Jersey that holds the crown and named the most romantic state in the country. It makes sense to me.

For romantic getaways, you can’t beat going to Cape May, which was listed nationally as one of the best beaches in the country. There are so many additional romantic getaways in many parts of the Garden State. We have great B&Bs, some outstanding hotels, and our parks and beaches are matched up nicely to any other state.

We have florists, and our bevy of choices for romantic restaurants is extensive in north, central and south Jersey. Your choices are many and most of them are very good.

abstract blur background of wedding party background wombatzaa loading...

Wedding venue searches also received big search and Google numbers here in New Jersey. We have so many outstanding wedding venues with world-class settings and service. There are so many choices for more romantic outlets that make New Jersey so special and not surprisingly the country’s most romantic state.

Get some flowers, book a nice getaway and dine at our fine restaurants. Sit back and know that you don’t have to travel far to make that romantic getaway or wedding the best in the country.

