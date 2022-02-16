How NJ stacks up against other states among educated people

With most colleges resuming in-person learning and The Bureau of Labor Statistics showing a correlation between higher education levels, higher income, and lower unemployment rates, personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022's "Most and Least Educated States in America."

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 key metrics to determine how educated a state is, said analyst Jill Gonzalez.

That includes the educational attainment levels from high school through graduate and professional degrees, kindergarten through grade 12 public school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

New Jersey is a very educated state, ranking 6th best in the report, said Gonzalez. One of the reasons why the Garden State did so well is because of the high educational attainment levels. There are a lot of people with high school diplomas, bachelor, graduate, and professional degrees.

She said one of the great things New Jersey has going for it is that its K-12 public school system gets high marks every year.

New Jersey also has very small gaps between genders and races in terms of those educational attainment levels, which not all states can say, she added.

"New Jersey is doing well across the board. I think the only times when other states outrank it, especially Massachusetts, really comes to the nitty-gritty in terms of test scores and higher education institutions," Gonzalez said.

She also said the state could be doing a little better when it comes to the percentage of adults with high school diplomas, but it tends to even out when looking years down the line at associate, bachelor, and professional degrees.

Massachusetts is the most educated state in America. Maryland is second followed by Connecticut, Colorado, and Vermont. West Virginia, however, is the least educated state in the nation followed by Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Neighbors New York and Pennsylvania rank #13 and #30, respectively.