How much NJ schools actually spend on teaching students: A rank of all districts
TRENTON – Total spending per student in New Jersey's public schools increased 7.1% during the 2020-21 school year, according to the annual spending report published by the state.
The statewide average was $24,543.
That measurement is more than the budgetary cost per pupil that districts advertise when publishing their user-friendly budget each spring. The budgetary total excludes costs that are not directly comparable between districts such as transportation, debt for school construction and tuition payments for out-of-district programs.
The statewide average budgetary cost per pupil was $18,208 in 2021-22, up from actual budgetary spending of $16,823 in 2020-21. But again, that total exempts spending such as lunch programs and pension payments the state makes on schools' behalf.
The latest Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending was published by the state Department of Education this past summer, though it summarizes spending data from the 2020-21 budgets – so not last school year at this point, but the one before.
Districts with the highest spending
The seven districts in New Jersey with the highest per-pupil spending were special services districts, which isn't surprising given the more intensive needs of their students with special needs and significant disabilities.
After that, the highest overall spending took place in Lakewood, where it totaled $55,214 per pupil overall, up from $36,241 in 2019-20.
Nine of the next 10 highest-spending districts were also in Shore counties:
— North Wildwood
— Brigantine
— Avalon
— Keansburg
— Asbury Park
— Long Beach Island
— Deal
— Margate
— Henry Hudson Regional, which serves Atlantic Highlands and Highlands.
The only non-Shore district among the top spenders was Hoboken.
Districts with lowest spending
The lowest per-pupil spending was generally recorded in charter schools, including 50 of the lowest 59. The lowest-spending, non-charter districts generally include K-8 school districts, including Estell Manor in Atlantic County spending the least at $13,989, with a few K-6 and vocational schools included as well.
The K-12 district spending the least was Palisades Park, at $18,663 per pupil.
Below are the full lists including every school district in the state. They are grouped by their grade structure and enrollment group, rather than by county, as it is considered fairer to compare large K-12 districts with each other rather than, say, a smaller K-8 district that doesn't incur the added expense of operating a high school.
K-6 districts (57 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Long Beach Island | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $40,941
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,967
Fredon Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,036
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,507
North Hanover Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,399
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,247
Highlands Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,046
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,664
Franklin Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,598
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,979
Knowlton Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,247
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,755
Cape May City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,170
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,583
Mansfield Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,133
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,508
Saddle River Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,912
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $30,600
Eagleswood Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,071
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,966
Beach Haven Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,974
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,755
Stillwater Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,574
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,206
Milford Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,316
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,409
West Cape May Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,019
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,149
Lebanon Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,788
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,353
Atlantic Highlands Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,587
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,572
Ocean Gate Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,564
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,676
Island Heights Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,166
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,148
Seaside Heights Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,376
Washington Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,927
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,013
Essex Fells Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,323
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,369
Roseland Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,770
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,782
Mansfield Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,447
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,851
Blairstown Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,309
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,159
Roosevelt Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,126
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,435
Sandyston-Walpack Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,105
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,876
Wenonah Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,686
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,245
Hampton Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,359
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,425
Little Egg Harbor Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,974
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,728
Tuckerton Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,803
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,117
North Caldwell Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,725
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,985
Lower Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,650
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,527
Springfield Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,334
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,386
Swedesboro-Woolwich | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,042
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,480
Ocean Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,952
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,804
Chesterfield Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,910
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,075
Edgewater Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,843
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,907
Elk Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,499
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,998
Stafford Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,462
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,623
Washington Boro | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,397
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,312
Frelinghuysen Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,394
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,718
Westville Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,616
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,059
Mine Hill Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,593
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,303
Fairfield Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,286
Woodbury Heights Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,359
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,368
Mantua Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,070
Waterford Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,922
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,048
South Harrison Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,757
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,062
Berkeley Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,678
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,800
Franklin Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,724
Oradell Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,309
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,857
Oaklyn Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,050
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,337
River Edge Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,876
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,088
National Park Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,827
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,447
Harrison Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,092
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,422
East Greenwich Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,652
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,416
Laurel Springs Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,324
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,536
Small K-8 districts, with 400 students or fewer (77 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
North Wildwood City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $47,153
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $44,441
Avalon Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $43,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $38,817
Deal Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,261
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,295
Margate City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,015
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,998
Spring Lake Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,017
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,702
Wildwood Crest Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,940
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $30,293
Alpine Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,807
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,307
Hamburg Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,395
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,314
Stone Harbor Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,781
Hampton Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,940
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,661
Franklin Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,341
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,151
Harding Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,135
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,826
New Hanover Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,976
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,356
Sea Girt Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,715
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,743
Califon Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,406
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,838
Frenchtown Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,386
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,950
Delaware Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,954
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,186
Hope Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,535
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,531
Bethlehem Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,961
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,812
Avon Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,535
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,560
East Amwell Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,764
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,139
Lafayette Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,609
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,917
Bay Head Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,496
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,017
Woodbine Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,438
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,380
High Bridge Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,079
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,113
Montague Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,738
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,816
Woodland Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,310
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,712
Weymouth Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,100
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,132
South Hackensack Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,490
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,877
Winfield Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,431
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,059
White Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,332
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,061
Neptune City | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,176
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,228
Harmony Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,069
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,718
Monmouth Beach Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,901
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,726
Mount Arlington Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,536
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,232
Lawnside Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,366
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,473
Farmingdale Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,193
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,779
Deerfield Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,172
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,286
Alpha Boro | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,103
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,530
Bloomsbury Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,102
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,078
Downe Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,921
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,791
Bradley Beach Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,906
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,227
Clinton-Glen Gardner | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,702
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,410
Netcong Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,427
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,681
Belmar Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,136
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,502
Lavallette Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,117
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,112
Kingwood Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,086
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,799
Quinton Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,078
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,603
Green Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,750
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,652
Oxford Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,681
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,961
Mannington Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,669
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,432
Beverly City | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,325
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,996
Boonton Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,258
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,349
Lower Alloways Creek | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,207
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,666
Moonachie Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,202
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,461
Spring Lake Heights Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,136
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,149
Stanhope Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,747
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,345
Elsinboro Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,298
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,931
Delanco Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,573
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,289
Garwood Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,472
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,798
Upper Pittsgrove Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,467
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,107
Folsom Boro | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,306
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,839
Pohatcong Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,119
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,059
Port Republic City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,948
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,103
Riverdale Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,943
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,099
Gibbsboro Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,933
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,024
Stow Creek Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,598
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,904
Ogdensburg Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,096
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,821
Alloway Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,926
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,444
Brooklawn Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,775
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,744
Riverton | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,529
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,941
Maurice River Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,504
Greenwich Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,060
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,329
Oldmans Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,016
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,727
Merchantville Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,258
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,040
East Newark Boro | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,426
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340
Estell Manor City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,989
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,730
Midsize K-8 districts, with 401 to 750 students (67 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Brigantine City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $43,502
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $31,985
Tewksbury Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,470
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,840
Englewood Cliffs Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,582
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,300
Ventnor City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,809
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,506
Carlstadt Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,166
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,800
Union Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,126
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,632
Alexandria Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,022
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,300
Cranbury Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,483
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,271
Greenwich Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,263
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,667
Harrington Park Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,754
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,101
Frankford Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,564
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,670
Andover Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,241
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,898
East Rutherford Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,995
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,183
Egg Harbor City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,612
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,524
Mendham Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,574
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,623
Morris Plains Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,406
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,067
Woodcliff Lake Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,087
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,095
Haworth Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,867
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,655
Lebanon Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,741
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,048
Demarest Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,600
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,976
Holland Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,379
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,019
Bedminster Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,266
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,854
Oceanport Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,146
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,213
Dennis Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,780
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,724
North Haledon Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,670
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,686
Green Brook Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,577
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,174
Fairfield Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,523
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,392
Watchung Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,395
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,421
West Long Branch Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,035
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,745
Northvale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,975
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,205
Southampton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,839
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,734
Bloomingdale Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,802
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,845
Rochelle Park Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,695
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,286
Franklin Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,568
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,497
South Bound Brook | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,438
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,016
Berlin Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,407
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,413
Magnolia Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,348
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,960
Tabernacle Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,339
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,171
Rockaway Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,306
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,747
Hardyston Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,048
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,244
Shamong Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,996
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,739
Somerdale Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,862
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,738
Wharton Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,775
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,383
Great Meadows Regional | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,635
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,811
Mullica Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,313
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,063
Shrewsbury Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,268
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,289
Eastampton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,266
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,499
Old Tappan Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,223
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,736
Lawrence Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,733
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,032
Brielle Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,661
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,192
Mountainside Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,603
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,628
Hainesport Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,602
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,954
Allamuchy Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,548
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,617
Union Beach | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,443
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,922
Commercial Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,295
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,632
Lakehurst Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,270
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,423
Mount Ephraim Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,246
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,278
Norwood Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,721
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,086
Barrington Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,653
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,514
Ho Ho Kus Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,496
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,591
Greenwich Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,822
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,285
Clementon Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,553
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,062
Jamesburg Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,489
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,249
Woodlynne Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,471
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,855
Hopewell Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,469
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,748
Medford Lakes Boro | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,251
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,331
Lopatcong Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,843
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,456
Large K-8 districts, with more than 750 students (73 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Warren Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $37,225
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,885
Colts Neck Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,432
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,323
Franklin Lakes Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,001
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,062
Readington Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,608
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,526
Mendham Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,390
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,360
Clinton Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,335
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,318
Oakland Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,780
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,041
Eatontown Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,241
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,600
Tinton Falls | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,155
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,749
East Hanover Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,076
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,343
Washington Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,751
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,132
River Vale Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,687
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,129
Somers Point City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,577
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,870
Branchburg Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,504
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,173
Flemington-Raritan Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,138
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,667
Chester Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,109
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,878
Ringwood Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,006
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,306
Long Hill Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,718
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,346
Upper Saddle River Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,688
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,549
Hillsdale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,619
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,546
Hanover Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,508
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,499
Lumberton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,470
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,923
Rockaway Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,459
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,205
Wanaque Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,321
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,171
Wyckoff Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,155
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,303
Sussex-Wantage Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,976
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,804
Florham Park Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,855
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,956
Freehold Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,762
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,901
Rumson Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,439
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,959
Galloway Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,430
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,726
Mount Holly Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,077
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,877
Medford Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,756
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,430
Howell Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,968
Upper Deerfield Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,514
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,677
Little Falls Twp | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,225
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,222
Little Ferry Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,068
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,662
Millstone Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,977
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,797
Montvale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,975
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,347
Freehold Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,935
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,914
Marlboro Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,723
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,340
Little Silver Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,718
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,597
Denville Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,646
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,936
Allendale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,510
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,225
Edgewater Park Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,730
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,993
Hamilton Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,541
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,003
Byram Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,487
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,830
Red Bank Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,463
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,387
Closter Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,224
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,616
Lincoln Park Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,206
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,138
Manalapan-Englishtown Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,171
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,193
Northfield City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,041
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,762
Voorhees Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,959
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,354
Evesham Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,919
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,640
Mount Laurel Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,888
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,624
Runnemede Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,611
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,157
Woodland Park | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,537
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,136
Prospect Park Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,375
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,375
Bellmawr Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,327
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,796
Linwood City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,143
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,838
Absecon City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,030
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,022
Totowa Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,817
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,454
Logan Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,811
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,102
Maywood Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,602
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,726
Upper Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,552
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,865
Fair Haven Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,517
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,692
Gloucester Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,478
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,516
Haledon Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,342
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,560
Stratford Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,915
Milltown Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,402
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,984
Westampton | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,852
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,538
Berlin Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,269
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,403
Guttenberg Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,802
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,479
Fairview Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,045
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,109
Small K-12 districts, with 1,800 students or fewer (52 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Keansburg Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $41,507
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,139
Asbury Park City | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $41,079
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,977
Park Ridge Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,150
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,017
Midland Park Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,789
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,990
South Hunterdon Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,577
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,207
Mountain Lakes Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,978
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,247
Burlington City | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,416
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,345
Buena Regional | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,196
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,039
Kinnelon Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,914
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,838
Hopatcong | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,324
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,075
Ridgefield Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,905
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,657
Point Pleasant Beach Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,506
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,139
Somerset Hills Regional | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,099
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,039
Wildwood City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,912
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,986
Boonton Town | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,472
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,015
Plumsted Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,162
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,643
Weehawken Twp | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,099
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,575
Keyport Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,061
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,359
Emerson Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,919
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,207
Highland Park Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,899
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,761
Pitman Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,443
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,044
Butler Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,676
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,281
Saddle Brook Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,347
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,200
Belvidere Town | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,087
Salem City | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,856
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,977
Manasquan Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,842
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,378
Cedar Grove Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,616
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,370
Kenilworth Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,183
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,287
Hasbrouck Heights Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,999
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,688
Bogota Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,587
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,745
Pennsville | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,573
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,573
Paulsboro Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,439
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,518
Pompton Lakes Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,358
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,179
Waldwick Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,212
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,075
Pittsgrove Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,181
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,100
Florence Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,164
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,529
Newton Town | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,034
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,208
Cresskill Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,932
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,588
Riverside Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,846
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,702
Palmyra Boro | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,711
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,814
Woodbury City | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,415
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,199
Wood-Ridge Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,019
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,174
Spotswood Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,014
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340
Wallington Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,962
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,170
Audubon | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,308
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,470
Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,243
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,289
Manville Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,995
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,621
Clayton Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,865
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,114
Dunellen Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,692
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,730
Haddon Heights Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,629
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,758
South Amboy City | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,025
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,779
Palisades Park | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,663
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,703
Midsize K-12 districts, with 1,801 to 3,500 students (74 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Hoboken City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,044
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,021
Neptune Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,650
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,182
Englewood City | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,464
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,029
Hopewell Valley Regional | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,973
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,300
Mahwah Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,661
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,961
Ramsey Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,612
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,463
Harrison Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,407
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,027
Gloucester City | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,094
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,534
Ocean Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,826
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,765
West Milford Twp | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,603
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,810
Wall Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,524
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,314
Montville Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,475
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,547
Sparta Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,677
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,287
Holmdel Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,207
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,407
Roxbury Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,035
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,468
Glassboro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,822
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,268
Jefferson Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,797
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,521
Ewing Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,122
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,896
Manchester Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,961
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,576
Berkeley Heights Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,853
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,925
Vernon Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,844
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,301
Tenafly Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,426
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,503
Ocean City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,418
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,859
Somerville Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,122
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,146
Glen Rock Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,589
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,700
Hazlet Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,524
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,881
Pine Hill Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,438
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,135
Hawthorne Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,145
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,371
Rutherford Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,815
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,648
Westwood Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,739
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,265
Pequannock Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,497
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,715
Hillside Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,447
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,236
Roselle Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,440
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,405
New Milford Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,760
Glen Ridge Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,125
North Plainfield Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,321
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,384
Middle Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,307
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,019
Upper Freehold Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,279
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,498
Madison Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,223
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,567
Bordentown Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,070
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,302
Dumont Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,827
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,920
South Plainfield Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,801
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,417
Haddon Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,627
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,948
Metuchen Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,568
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,485
Ridgefield Park Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,511
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,203
Roselle Park Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,499
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,279
Maple Shade Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,359
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,926
Springfield Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,331
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,937
Lodi Borough | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,310
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,316
Verona Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,252
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,593
Cinnaminson Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,178
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,035
Caldwell-West Caldwell | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,091
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,663
Middlesex Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,992
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,020
Secaucus Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,901
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,430
New Providence Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,848
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,054
Collingswood Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,763
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,327
Bound Brook Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,566
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,923
Leonia Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,553
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,157
Lyndhurst Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,493
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,837
Point Pleasant Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,100
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,863
Delran Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,088
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,703
Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,048
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,254
West Deptford Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,881
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,745
Dover Town | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,809
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,314
Clark Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,703
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,432
Elmwood Park | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,645
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,265
Hackettstown | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,632
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,862
Lindenwold Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,603
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,386
Haddonfield Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,540
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,758
Cliffside Park Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,465
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,297
Robbinsville Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,990
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,836
South River Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,776
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,591
Hammonton Town | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,303
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,214
North Arlington Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,801
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,312
Large K-12 districts, with more than 3,500 students (94 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Lakewood Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $55,214
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,204
Camden City | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,922
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,449
Teaneck Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,652
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,096
Passaic City | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,755
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,950
Princeton | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,376
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,750
West Orange Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,793
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,630
East Orange | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,405
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,981
Pemberton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,209
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,972
Long Branch City | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,062
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,102
Atlantic City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,100
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,287
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,961
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,278
Paramus Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,009
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,144
Newark City | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,006
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,895
Garfield City | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,521
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,569
Jersey City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,225
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,038
New Brunswick City | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,161
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,404
Phillipsburg Town | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,934
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,816
Perth Amboy City | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,703
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,669
Franklin Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,634
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,863
Wayne Twp | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,545
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,707
Millville City | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,495
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,522
Pleasantville City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,355
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,601
Union City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,283
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,856
Lawrence Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,156
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,933
Montclair Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,058
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,558
Hackensack City | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,038
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,820
Barnegat Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,765
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,835
Morris School District | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,746
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,961
Paterson City | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,566
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,502
Bernards Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,522
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,268
City Of Orange Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,422
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,540
Winslow Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,389
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,474
Randolph Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,173
Irvington Township | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,115
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,798
Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,043
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,712
Moorestown Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,983
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,525
Millburn Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,963
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,336
Willingboro Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,910
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,883
Egg Harbor Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,843
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,216
East Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,752
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,809
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,698
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,153
Linden City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,652
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,069
Elizabeth City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,580
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,823
Washington Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,459
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,546
Westfield Town | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,457
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,226
Montgomery Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,440
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,886
Livingston Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,385
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,871
Mount Olive Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,334
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,848
East Windsor Regional | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,273
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,842
Fair Lawn | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,210
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,686
Summit City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,198
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,925
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,025
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,521
Pennsauken Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,998
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,973
Bergenfield Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,996
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,268
Jackson Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,805
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,874
Cherry Hill Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,801
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,080
North Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,520
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,717
Ridgewood Village | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,269
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,700
Trenton | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,261
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,278
Lacey Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,229
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,597
Union Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,156
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,178
West New York Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,144
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,979
Plainfield City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,143
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,004
Burlington Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,019
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,445
South Orange-Maplewood | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,884
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,671
Middletown Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,788
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,537
Vineland City | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,767
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,637
Old Bridge Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,596
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,232
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,560
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,370
School District Of The Chathams | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,497
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,248
Belleville Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,341
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,832
Bridgeton City | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,287
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,184
Nutley Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,178
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,675
Kearny Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,132
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,665
Rahway City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,082
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,879
Woodbridge Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,963
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,914
Piscataway Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,839
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,770
Monroe Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,818
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340
Brick Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,694
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,482
Clifton City | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,651
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,434
Hamilton Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,586
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,681
Bloomfield Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,556
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,470
Deptford Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,525
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,172
Cranford Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,498
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,335
Fort Lee Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,447
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,211
Monroe Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,399
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,722
Hillsborough Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,078
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,511
North Bergen Twp | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,951
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,995
Bayonne City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,729
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,402
South Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,528
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,328
Carteret Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,492
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,291
Toms River Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,328
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,990
Sayreville Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,294
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,640
Edison Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,009
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,401
High school districts, grades 7 to 12 or 9 to 12 (46 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Henry Hudson Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $37,347
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,112
Pascack Valley Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,740
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,849
Monmouth Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,802
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,082
Northern Valley Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,524
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,859
Shore Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,462
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,632
Morris Hills Regional | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,910
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,767
Passaic Valley Regional | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,470
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,834
Wallkill Valley Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,020
Cumberland Regional | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,793
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,026
Hanover Park Regional | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,742
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,441
Kittatinny Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,583
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,129
Delaware Valley Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,384
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,772
High Point Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,229
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,567
Carlstadt-East Rutherford | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,437
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,432
Manchester Regional | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,432
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,378
North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,124
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,459
Lower Cape May Regional | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,814
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,926
Lakeland Regional | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,760
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,764
Greater Egg Harbor Regional | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,670
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,360
Hunterdon Central Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,538
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,360
Watchung Hills Regional | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,355
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,861
Ramapo-Indian Hills Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,160
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,126
West Essex Regional | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,455
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,250
Mainland Regional | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,299
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,878
Rumson-Fair Haven Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,256
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,998
West Morris Regional | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,021
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,187
Gateway Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,015
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,427
Pinelands Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,782
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,424
Lenape Valley Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,395
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,981
Lenape Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,206
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,944
Northern Highlands Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,203
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,214
Northern Burlington Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,879
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,109
Red Bank Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,548
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,379
River Dell Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,963
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,897
Warren Hills Regional | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,906
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,928
Southern Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,882
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,081
Delsea Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,365
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,373
Black Horse Pike Regional | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,426
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,317
North Warren Regional | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,392
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,607
Sterling High School District | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,591
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,710
Eastern Camden County Regional | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,234
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,664
Rancocas Valley Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,644
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,356
Freehold Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,118
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,960
Clearview Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,899
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,420
Central Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,193
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,037
Kingsway Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,859
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,991
County special services districts (7 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Bergen County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $119,247
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $94,135
Mercer County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $95,838
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $77,390
Burlington County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $91,398
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $78,789
Atlantic County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $69,181
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,197
Cape May County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,827
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,463
Salem County Special Services T
otal overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,540
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $50,747
Gloucester County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,288
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,635
Vocational school districts (21 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Somerset County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,895
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,142
Bergen County Vocational Technical Schools
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,880
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,469
Cape May County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,563
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,069
Hudson County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,648
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,058
Passaic County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,477
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,475
Monmouth County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,465
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,908
Middlesex County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,611
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,873
Essex County Voc-Tech
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,086
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,815
Cumberland County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,901
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,081
Camden County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,429
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,024
Warren County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,985
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,955
Sussex County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,449
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,211
Burlington County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,540
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,653
Ocean County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,480
Mercer County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,760
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,306
Atlantic County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,956
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,829
Gloucester County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,218
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,018
Salem County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,655
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,126
Hunterdon County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,445
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,967
Morris County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,296
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,344
Union County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,986
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,087
Charter schools (90 in total)
Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.
Roseville Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,227
Academy Charter High School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,228
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,246
Newark Educators Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,683
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,579
Environment Community Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,915
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,306
Atlantic Community Charter School | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,669
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,752
Kipp Cooper Norcross | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,645
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,873
The Red Bank Charter School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,567
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,974
John P. Holland Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,502
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,368
Peoples Preparatory Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,253
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,355
Lead Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,781
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,023
University Heights Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,481
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,905
Sussex County Technology Charter School | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,468
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,377
Great Oaks Legacy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,362
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,624
Marion P. Thomas Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,088
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,416
Ridge And Valley Charter School | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,032
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,924
Greater Brunswick Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,640
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,598
New Horizons Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,520
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,116
Charter~tech High School | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,393
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,700
Link Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,237
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,182
Mastery Schools Of Camden | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,979
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,694
Hope Community Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,791
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,072
Discovery Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,660
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,416
Team Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,624
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,983
Camden Prep | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,534
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,511
Academy For Urban Leadership Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,509
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,857
Ocean Academy Charter School | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,451
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,332
Princeton Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,450
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,853
Hoboken Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,269
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,561
University Academy Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,117
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,778
Teaneck Community Charter School | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,067
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,617
The Barack Obama Green Charter High School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,895
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,781
College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,690
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,979
Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,474
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,334
Paterson Charter School For Sci/Tech | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,222
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,567
Unity Charter School | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,216
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,861
Pride Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,182
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,750
Camden’s Promise Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,052
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,049
Foundation Academy Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,932
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,795
Englewood On The Palisades Charter School | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,668
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,881
Passaic Arts And Science Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,649
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,243
Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,293
Community Charter School Of Paterson | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,548
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,039
International Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,452
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,991
Hope Academy Charter School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,382
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,892
Elysian Charter School Of Hoboken | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,240
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,434
East Orange Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,071
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,584
Freedom Prep Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,912
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,317
Phillip's Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,832
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,909
Leap Academy University Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,824
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,963
Gray Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,782
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,322
Bridgeton Public Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,769
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,104
Robert Treat Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,678
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,435
Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,673
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,415
North Star Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,321
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,469
Trenton Stem-To-Civics Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,051
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,872
Village Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,045
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,258
Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,944
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,960
Principle Academy Charter School | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,903
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,918
Millville Public Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,898
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,540
Beloved Community Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,671
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,438
Paterson Arts And Science Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,384
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,581
Pace Charter School Of Hamilton | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,204
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,267
Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,062
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,886
The Ethical Community Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,053
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,078
Hudson Arts And Science Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,766
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,582
Compass Academy Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,677
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,368
Learning Community Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,609
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,401
College Achieve Paterson Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,536
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,471
Burch Charter School Of Excellence | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,486
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,641
Queen City Academy Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,449
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,075
Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,446
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,614
Jersey City Comm. Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,210
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,170
Riverbank Charter School Of Excellence | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,754
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,573
Jersey City Golden Door Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,732
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,665
Hatikvah International Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,668
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,865
Empowerment Academy Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,639
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,221
Creativity Colaboratory Charter School | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,589
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,513
Hola Hoboken Dual Language Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,484
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,821
Jersey City Global Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,422
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,948
Soaring Heights Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,308
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,053
Achieve Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,177
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,320
Cresthaven Academy Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,970
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,777
Central Jersey College Prep Charter School | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,417
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,827
College Achieve Central Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,402
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,550
Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,378
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,762
Vineland Public Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,134
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $9,435
Union County Teams Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $12,877
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,194
Middlesex Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $12,127
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,968
Classical Academy Charter School Of Clifton | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $11,721
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,656
Achievers Early College Prep Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $11,379
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,503
