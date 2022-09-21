How much NJ schools actually spend on teaching students: A rank of all districts

TRENTON – Total spending per student in New Jersey's public schools increased 7.1% during the 2020-21 school year, according to the annual spending report published by the state.

The statewide average was $24,543.

That measurement is more than the budgetary cost per pupil that districts advertise when publishing their user-friendly budget each spring. The budgetary total excludes costs that are not directly comparable between districts such as transportation, debt for school construction and tuition payments for out-of-district programs.

The statewide average budgetary cost per pupil was $18,208 in 2021-22, up from actual budgetary spending of $16,823 in 2020-21. But again, that total exempts spending such as lunch programs and pension payments the state makes on schools' behalf.

The latest Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending was published by the state Department of Education this past summer, though it summarizes spending data from the 2020-21 budgets – so not last school year at this point, but the one before.

Districts with the highest spending

The seven districts in New Jersey with the highest per-pupil spending were special services districts, which isn't surprising given the more intensive needs of their students with special needs and significant disabilities.

After that, the highest overall spending took place in Lakewood, where it totaled $55,214 per pupil overall, up from $36,241 in 2019-20.

Nine of the next 10 highest-spending districts were also in Shore counties:

— North Wildwood

— Brigantine

— Avalon

— Keansburg

— Asbury Park

— Long Beach Island

— Deal

— Margate

— Henry Hudson Regional, which serves Atlantic Highlands and Highlands.

The only non-Shore district among the top spenders was Hoboken.

Districts with lowest spending

The lowest per-pupil spending was generally recorded in charter schools, including 50 of the lowest 59. The lowest-spending, non-charter districts generally include K-8 school districts, including Estell Manor in Atlantic County spending the least at $13,989, with a few K-6 and vocational schools included as well.

The K-12 district spending the least was Palisades Park, at $18,663 per pupil.

Below are the full lists including every school district in the state. They are grouped by their grade structure and enrollment group, rather than by county, as it is considered fairer to compare large K-12 districts with each other rather than, say, a smaller K-8 district that doesn't incur the added expense of operating a high school.

Long Beach Island Grade Schools (Google Maps) Long Beach Island Grade Schools (Google Maps) loading...

K-6 districts (57 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Long Beach Island | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $40,941

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,967

Fredon Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,036

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,507

North Hanover Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,399

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,247

Highlands Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,046

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,664

Franklin Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,598

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,979

Knowlton Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,247

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,755

Cape May City | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,170

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,583

Mansfield Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,133

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,508

Saddle River Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,912

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $30,600

Eagleswood Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,071

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,966

Beach Haven Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,974

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,755

Stillwater Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,574

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,206

Milford Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,316

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,409

West Cape May Boro | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,019

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,149

Lebanon Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,788

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,353

Atlantic Highlands Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,587

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,572

Ocean Gate Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,564

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,676

Island Heights Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,166

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,148

Seaside Heights Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,080

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,376

Washington Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,927

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,013

Essex Fells Boro | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,323

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,369

Roseland Boro | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,770

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,782

Mansfield Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,447

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,851

Blairstown Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,309

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,159

Roosevelt Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,126

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,435

Sandyston-Walpack Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,105

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,876

Wenonah Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,686

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,245

Hampton Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,359

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,425

Little Egg Harbor Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,974

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,728

Tuckerton Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,803

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,117

North Caldwell Boro | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,725

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,985

Lower Twp | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,650

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,527

Springfield Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,334

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,386

Swedesboro-Woolwich | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,042

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,480

Ocean Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,952

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,804

Chesterfield Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,910

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,075

Edgewater Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,843

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,907

Elk Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,499

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,998

Stafford Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,462

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,623

Washington Boro | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,397

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,312

Frelinghuysen Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,394

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,718

Westville Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,616

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,059

Mine Hill Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,593

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,303

Fairfield Twp | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,569

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,286

Woodbury Heights Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,359

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,368

Mantua Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,346

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,070

Waterford Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,922

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,048

South Harrison Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,757

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,062

Berkeley Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,678

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,800

Franklin Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,569

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,724

Oradell Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,309

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,857

Oaklyn Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,050

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,337

River Edge Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,876

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,088

National Park Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,827

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,447

Harrison Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,092

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,422

East Greenwich Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,652

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,416

Laurel Springs Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,324

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,536

Margaret Mace Public School in North Wildwood (Google Maps) Margaret Mace Public School in North Wildwood (Google Maps) loading...

Small K-8 districts, with 400 students or fewer (77 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

North Wildwood City | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $47,153

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $44,441

Avalon Boro | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $43,080

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $38,817

Deal Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,261

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,295

Margate City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,015

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,998

Spring Lake Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,017

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,702

Wildwood Crest Boro | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,940

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $30,293

Alpine Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,807

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,307

Hamburg Boro | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,395

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,314

Stone Harbor Boro | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,924

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,781

Hampton Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,940

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,661

Franklin Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,341

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,151

Harding Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,135

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,826

New Hanover Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,976

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,356

Sea Girt Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,715

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,743

Califon Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,406

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,838

Frenchtown Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,386

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,950

Delaware Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,954

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,186

Hope Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,535

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,531

Bethlehem Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,961

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,812

Avon Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,535

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,560

East Amwell Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,764

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,139

Lafayette Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,609

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,917

Bay Head Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,496

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,017

Woodbine Boro | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,438

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,380

High Bridge Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,079

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,113

Montague Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,738

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,816

Woodland Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,310

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,712

Weymouth Twp | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,100

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,132

South Hackensack Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,490

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,877

Winfield Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,431

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,059

White Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,332

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,061

Neptune City | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,176

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,228

Harmony Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,069

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,718

Monmouth Beach Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,901

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,726

Mount Arlington Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,536

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,232

Lawnside Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,366

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,473

Farmingdale Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,193

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,779

Deerfield Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,172

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,286

Alpha Boro | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,103

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,530

Bloomsbury Boro | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,102

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,078

Downe Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,921

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,791

Bradley Beach Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,906

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,227

Clinton-Glen Gardner | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,702

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,410

Netcong Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,427

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,681

Belmar Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,136

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,502

Lavallette Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,117

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,112

Kingwood Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,086

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,799

Quinton Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,078

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,603

Green Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,750

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,652

Oxford Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,681

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,961

Mannington Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,669

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,432

Beverly City | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,325

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,996

Boonton Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,258

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,349

Lower Alloways Creek | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,207

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,666

Moonachie Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,202

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,461

Spring Lake Heights Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,136

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,149

Stanhope Boro | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,747

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,345

Elsinboro Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,298

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,931

Delanco Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,573

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,289

Garwood Boro | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,472

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,798

Upper Pittsgrove Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,467

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,107

Folsom Boro | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,306

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,839

Pohatcong Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,119

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,059

Port Republic City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,948

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,103

Riverdale Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,943

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,099

Gibbsboro Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,933

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,024

Stow Creek Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,598

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,904

Ogdensburg Boro | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,096

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,821

Alloway Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,926

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,444

Brooklawn Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,775

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,744

Riverton | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,529

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,941

Maurice River Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,080

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,504

Greenwich Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,060

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,329

Oldmans Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,016

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,727

Merchantville Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,258

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,040

East Newark Boro | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,426

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340

Estell Manor City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,989

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,730

Brigantine Public Schools (Google Maps) Brigantine Public Schools (Google Maps) loading...

Midsize K-8 districts, with 401 to 750 students (67 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Brigantine City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $43,502

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $31,985

Tewksbury Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,470

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,840

Englewood Cliffs Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,582

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,300

Ventnor City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,809

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,506

Carlstadt Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,166

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,800

Union Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,126

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,632

Alexandria Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,022

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,300

Cranbury Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,483

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,271

Greenwich Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,263

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,667

Harrington Park Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,754

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,101

Frankford Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,564

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,670

Andover Regional | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,241

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,898

East Rutherford Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,995

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,183

Egg Harbor City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,612

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,524

Mendham Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,574

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,623

Morris Plains Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,406

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,067

Woodcliff Lake Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,087

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,095

Haworth Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,867

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,655

Lebanon Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,741

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,048

Demarest Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,600

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,976

Holland Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,379

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,019

Bedminster Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,266

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,854

Oceanport Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,146

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,213

Dennis Twp | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,780

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,724

North Haledon Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,670

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,686

Green Brook Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,577

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,174

Fairfield Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,523

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,392

Watchung Boro | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,395

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,421

West Long Branch Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,035

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,745

Northvale Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,975

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,205

Southampton Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,839

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,734

Bloomingdale Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,802

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,845

Rochelle Park Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,695

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,286

Franklin Boro | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,568

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,497

South Bound Brook | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,438

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,016

Berlin Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,407

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,413

Magnolia Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,348

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,960

Tabernacle Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,339

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,171

Rockaway Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,306

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,747

Hardyston Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,048

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,244

Shamong Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,996

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,739

Somerdale Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,862

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,738

Wharton Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,775

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,383

Great Meadows Regional | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,635

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,811

Mullica Twp | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,313

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,063

Shrewsbury Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,268

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,289

Eastampton Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,266

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,499

Old Tappan Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,223

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,736

Lawrence Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,733

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,032

Brielle Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,661

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,192

Mountainside Boro | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,603

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,628

Hainesport Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,602

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,954

Allamuchy Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,548

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,617

Union Beach | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,443

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,922

Commercial Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,295

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,632

Lakehurst Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,270

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,423

Mount Ephraim Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,246

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,278

Norwood Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,721

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,086

Barrington Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,653

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,514

Ho Ho Kus Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,496

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,591

Greenwich Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,822

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,285

Clementon Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,553

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,062

Jamesburg Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,489

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,249

Woodlynne Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,471

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,855

Hopewell Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,469

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,748

Medford Lakes Boro | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,251

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,331

Lopatcong Twp | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,843

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,456

Woodland School in Warren Township (Google Maps) Woodland School in Warren Township (Google Maps) loading...

Large K-8 districts, with more than 750 students (73 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Warren Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $37,225

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,885

Colts Neck Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,432

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,323

Franklin Lakes Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,001

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,062

Readington Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,608

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,526

Mendham Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,390

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,360

Clinton Twp | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,335

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,318

Oakland Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,780

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,041

Eatontown Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,241

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,600

Tinton Falls | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,155

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,749

East Hanover Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,076

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,343

Washington Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,751

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,132

River Vale Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,687

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,129

Somers Point City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,577

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,870

Branchburg Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,504

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,173

Flemington-Raritan Regional | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,138

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,667

Chester Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,109

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,878

Ringwood Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,006

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,306

Long Hill Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,718

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,346

Upper Saddle River Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,688

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,549

Hillsdale Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,619

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,546

Hanover Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,508

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,499

Lumberton Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,470

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,923

Rockaway Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,459

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,205

Wanaque Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,321

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,171

Wyckoff Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,155

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,303

Sussex-Wantage Regional | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,976

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,804

Florham Park Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,855

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,956

Freehold Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,762

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,901

Rumson Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,439

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,959

Galloway Twp | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,430

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,726

Mount Holly Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,077

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,877

Medford Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,756

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,430

Howell Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,569

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,968

Upper Deerfield Twp | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,514

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,677

Little Falls Twp | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,225

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,222

Little Ferry Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,068

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,662

Millstone Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,977

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,797

Montvale Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,975

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,347

Freehold Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,935

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,914

Marlboro Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,723

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,340

Little Silver Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,718

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,597

Denville Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,646

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,936

Allendale Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,510

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,225

Edgewater Park Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,730

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,993

Hamilton Twp | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,541

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,003

Byram Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,487

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,830

Red Bank Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,463

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,387

Closter Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,224

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,616

Lincoln Park Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,206

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,138

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,171

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,193

Northfield City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,041

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,762

Voorhees Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,959

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,354

Evesham Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,919

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,640

Mount Laurel Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,888

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,624

Runnemede Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,611

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,157

Woodland Park | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,537

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,136

Prospect Park Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,375

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,375

Bellmawr Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,327

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,796

Linwood City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,143

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,838

Absecon City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,030

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,022

Totowa Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,817

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,454

Logan Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,811

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,102

Maywood Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,602

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,726

Upper Twp | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,552

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,865

Fair Haven Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,517

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,692

Gloucester Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,478

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,516

Haledon Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,342

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,560

Stratford Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,924

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,915

Milltown Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,402

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,984

Westampton | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,852

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,538

Berlin Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,269

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,403

Guttenberg Town | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,802

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,479

Fairview Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,045

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,109

Keansburg High School (Google Maps) Keansburg High School (Google Maps) loading...

Small K-12 districts, with 1,800 students or fewer (52 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Keansburg Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $41,507

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,139

Asbury Park City | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $41,079

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,977

Park Ridge Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,150

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,017

Midland Park Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,789

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,990

South Hunterdon Regional | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,577

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,207

Mountain Lakes Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,978

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,247

Burlington City | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,416

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,345

Buena Regional | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,196

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,039

Kinnelon Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,914

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,838

Hopatcong | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,324

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,075

Ridgefield Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,905

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,657

Point Pleasant Beach Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,506

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,139

Somerset Hills Regional | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,099

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,039

Wildwood City | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,912

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,986

Boonton Town | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,472

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,015

Plumsted Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,162

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,643

Weehawken Twp | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,099

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,575

Keyport Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,061

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,359

Emerson Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,919

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,207

Highland Park Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,899

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,761

Pitman Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,443

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,044

Butler Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,676

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,281

Saddle Brook Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,347

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,200

Belvidere Town | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,924

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,087

Salem City | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,856

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,977

Manasquan Boro | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,842

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,378

Cedar Grove Twp | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,616

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,370

Kenilworth Boro | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,183

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,287

Hasbrouck Heights Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,999

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,688

Bogota Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,587

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,745

Pennsville | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,573

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,573

Paulsboro Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,439

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,518

Pompton Lakes Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,358

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,179

Waldwick Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,212

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,075

Pittsgrove Twp | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,181

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,100

Florence Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,164

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,529

Newton Town | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,034

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,208

Cresskill Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,932

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,588

Riverside Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,846

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,702

Palmyra Boro | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,711

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,814

Woodbury City | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,415

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,199

Wood-Ridge Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,019

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,174

Spotswood Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,014

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340

Wallington Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,962

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,170

Audubon | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,308

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,470

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,243

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,289

Manville Boro | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,995

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,621

Clayton Boro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,865

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,114

Dunellen Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,692

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,730

Haddon Heights Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,629

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,758

South Amboy City | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,025

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,779

Palisades Park | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,663

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,703

Hoboken High School (Google Maps) Hoboken High School (Google Maps) loading...

Midsize K-12 districts, with 1,801 to 3,500 students (74 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Hoboken City | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,044

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,021

Neptune Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,650

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,182

Englewood City | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,464

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,029

Hopewell Valley Regional | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,973

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,300

Mahwah Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,661

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,961

Ramsey Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,612

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,463

Harrison Town | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,407

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,027

Gloucester City | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,094

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,534

Ocean Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,826

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,765

West Milford Twp | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,603

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,810

Wall Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,524

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,314

Montville Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,475

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,547

Sparta Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,677

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,287

Holmdel Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,207

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,407

Roxbury Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,035

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,468

Glassboro | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,822

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,268

Jefferson Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,797

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,521

Ewing Twp | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,122

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,896

Manchester Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,961

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,576

Berkeley Heights Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,853

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,925

Vernon Twp | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,844

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,301

Tenafly Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,426

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,503

Ocean City | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,418

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,859

Somerville Boro | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,122

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,146

Glen Rock Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,589

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,700

Hazlet Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,524

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,881

Pine Hill Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,438

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,135

Hawthorne Boro | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,145

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,371

Rutherford Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,815

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,648

Westwood Regional | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,739

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,265

Pequannock Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,497

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,715

Hillside Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,447

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,236

Roselle Boro | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,440

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,405

New Milford Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,760

Glen Ridge Boro | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,125

North Plainfield Boro | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,321

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,384

Middle Twp | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,307

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,019

Upper Freehold Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,279

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,498

Madison Boro | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,223

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,567

Bordentown Regional | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,070

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,302

Dumont Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,827

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,920

South Plainfield Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,801

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,417

Haddon Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,627

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,948

Metuchen Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,568

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,485

Ridgefield Park Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,511

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,203

Roselle Park Boro | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,499

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,279

Maple Shade Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,359

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,926

Springfield Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,331

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,937

Lodi Borough | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,310

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,316

Verona Boro | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,252

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,593

Cinnaminson Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,178

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,035

Caldwell-West Caldwell | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,091

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,663

Middlesex Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,992

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,020

Secaucus Town | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,901

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,430

New Providence Boro | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,848

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,054

Collingswood Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,763

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,327

Bound Brook Boro | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,566

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,923

Leonia Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,553

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,157

Lyndhurst Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,493

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,837

Point Pleasant Boro | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,100

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,863

Delran Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,088

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,703

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,048

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,254

West Deptford Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,881

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,745

Dover Town | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,809

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,314

Clark Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,703

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,432

Elmwood Park | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,645

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,265

Hackettstown | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,632

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,862

Lindenwold Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,603

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,386

Haddonfield Boro | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,540

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,758

Cliffside Park Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,465

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,297

Robbinsville Twp | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,990

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,836

South River Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,776

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,591

Hammonton Town | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,303

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,214

North Arlington Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,801

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,312

Lakewood High School (Google Maps) Lakewood High School (Google Maps) loading...

Large K-12 districts, with more than 3,500 students (94 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Lakewood Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $55,214

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,204

Camden City | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,922

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,449

Teaneck Twp | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,652

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,096

Passaic City | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,755

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,950

Princeton | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,376

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,750

West Orange Town | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,793

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,630

East Orange | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,405

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,981

Pemberton Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,209

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,972

Long Branch City | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,062

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,102

Atlantic City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,100

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,287

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,961

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,278

Paramus Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,009

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,144

Newark City | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,006

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,895

Garfield City | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,521

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,569

Jersey City | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,225

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,038

New Brunswick City | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,161

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,404

Phillipsburg Town | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,934

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,816

Perth Amboy City | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,703

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,669

Franklin Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,634

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,863

Wayne Twp | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,545

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,707

Millville City | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,495

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,522

Pleasantville City | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,355

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,601

Union City | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,283

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,856

Lawrence Twp | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,156

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,933

Montclair Town | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,058

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,558

Hackensack City | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,038

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,820

Barnegat Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,765

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,835

Morris School District | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,746

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,961

Paterson City | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,566

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,502

Bernards Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,522

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,268

City Of Orange Twp | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,422

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,540

Winslow Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,389

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,474

Randolph Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,346

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,173

Irvington Township | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,115

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,798

Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,043

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,712

Moorestown Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,983

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,525

Millburn Twp | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,963

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,336

Willingboro Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,910

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,883

Egg Harbor Twp | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,843

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,216

East Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,752

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,809

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,698

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,153

Linden City | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,652

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,069

Elizabeth City | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,580

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,823

Washington Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,459

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,546

Westfield Town | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,457

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,226

Montgomery Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,440

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,886

Livingston Twp | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,385

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,871

Mount Olive Twp | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,334

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,848

East Windsor Regional | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,273

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,842

Fair Lawn | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,210

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,686

Summit City | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,198

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,925

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,025

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,521

Pennsauken Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,998

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,973

Bergenfield Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,996

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,268

Jackson Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,805

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,874

Cherry Hill Twp | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,801

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,080

North Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,520

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,717

Ridgewood Village | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,269

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,700

Trenton | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,261

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,278

Lacey Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,229

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,597

Union Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,156

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,178

West New York Town | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,144

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,979

Plainfield City | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,143

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,004

Burlington Twp | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,019

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,445

South Orange-Maplewood | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,884

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,671

Middletown Twp | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,788

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,537

Vineland City | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,767

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,637

Old Bridge Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,596

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,232

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,560

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,370

School District Of The Chathams | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,497

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,248

Belleville Town | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,341

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,832

Bridgeton City | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,287

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,184

Nutley Town | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,178

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,675

Kearny Town | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,132

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,665

Rahway City | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,082

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,879

Woodbridge Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,963

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,914

Piscataway Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,839

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,770

Monroe Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,818

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340

Brick Twp | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,694

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,482

Clifton City | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,651

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,434

Hamilton Twp | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,586

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,681

Bloomfield Twp | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,556

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,470

Deptford Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,525

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,172

Cranford Twp | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,498

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,335

Fort Lee Boro | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,447

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,211

Monroe Twp | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,399

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,722

Hillsborough Twp | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,078

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,511

North Bergen Twp | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,951

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,995

Bayonne City | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,729

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,402

South Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,528

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,328

Carteret Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,492

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,291

Toms River Regional | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,328

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,990

Sayreville Boro | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,294

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,640

Edison Twp | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,009

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,401

Henry Hudson Regional High School in Highlands (Google Maps) Henry Hudson Regional High School in Highlands (Google Maps) loading...

High school districts, grades 7 to 12 or 9 to 12 (46 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Henry Hudson Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $37,347

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,112

Pascack Valley Regional | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,740

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,849

Monmouth Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,802

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,082

Northern Valley Regional | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,524

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,859

Shore Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,462

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,632

Morris Hills Regional | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,910

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,767

Passaic Valley Regional | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,470

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,834

Wallkill Valley Regional | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,080

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,020

Cumberland Regional | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,793

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,026

Hanover Park Regional | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,742

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,441

Kittatinny Regional | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,583

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,129

Delaware Valley Regional | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,384

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,772

High Point Regional | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,229

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,567

Carlstadt-East Rutherford | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,437

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,432

Manchester Regional | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,432

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,378

North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,124

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,459

Lower Cape May Regional | Cape May County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,814

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,926

Lakeland Regional | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,760

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,764

Greater Egg Harbor Regional | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,670

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,360

Hunterdon Central Regional | Hunterdon County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,538

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,360

Watchung Hills Regional | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,355

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,861

Ramapo-Indian Hills Regional | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,160

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,126

West Essex Regional | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,455

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,250

Mainland Regional | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,299

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,878

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,256

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,998

West Morris Regional | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,021

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,187

Gateway Regional | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,015

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,427

Pinelands Regional | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,782

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,424

Lenape Valley Regional | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,395

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,981

Lenape Regional | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,206

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,944

Northern Highlands Regional | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,203

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,214

Northern Burlington Regional | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,879

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,109

Red Bank Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,548

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,379

River Dell Regional | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,963

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,897

Warren Hills Regional | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,906

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,928

Southern Regional | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,882

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,081

Delsea Regional | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,365

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,373

Black Horse Pike Regional | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,426

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,317

North Warren Regional | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,392

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,607

Sterling High School District | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,591

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,710

Eastern Camden County Regional | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,234

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,664

Rancocas Valley Regional | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,644

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,356

Freehold Regional | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,118

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,960

Clearview Regional | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,899

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,420

Central Regional | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,193

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,037

Kingsway Regional | Gloucester County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,859

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,991

Bergen County Special Services in Paramus (Google Maps) Bergen County Special Services in Paramus (Google Maps) loading...

County special services districts (7 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Bergen County Special Services

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $119,247

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $94,135

Mercer County Special Services

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $95,838

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $77,390

Burlington County Special Services

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $91,398

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $78,789

Atlantic County Special Services

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $69,181

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,197

Cape May County Special Services

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,827

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,463

Salem County Special Services T

otal overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,540

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $50,747

Gloucester County Special Services

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,288

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,635

Somerset County Vocational Technical High School (Google Maps) Somerset County Vocational Technical High School (Google Maps) loading...

Vocational school districts (21 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Somerset County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,895

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,142

Bergen County Vocational Technical Schools

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,880

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,469

Cape May County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,563

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,069

Hudson County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,648

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,058

Passaic County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,477

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,475

Monmouth County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,465

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,908

Middlesex County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,611

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,873

Essex County Voc-Tech

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,086

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,815

Cumberland County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,901

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,081

Camden County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,429

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,024

Warren County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,985

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,955

Sussex County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,449

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,211

Burlington County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,540

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,653

Ocean County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,480

Mercer County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,760

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,306

Atlantic County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,956

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,829

Gloucester County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,218

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,018

Salem County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,655

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,126

Hunterdon County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,445

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,967

Morris County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,296

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,344

Union County Vocational

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,986

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,087

Roseville Community Charter School in Newark (Google Maps) Roseville Community Charter School in Newark (Google Maps) loading...

Charter schools (90 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Roseville Community Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,924

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,227

Academy Charter High School | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,228

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,246

Newark Educators Community Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,683

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,579

Environment Community Charter School | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,915

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,306

Atlantic Community Charter School | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,669

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,752

Kipp Cooper Norcross | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,645

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,873

The Red Bank Charter School | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,567

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,974

John P. Holland Charter School | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,502

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,368

Peoples Preparatory Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,253

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,355

Lead Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,781

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,023

University Heights Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,481

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,905

Sussex County Technology Charter School | Sussex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,468

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,377

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,362

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,624

Marion P. Thomas Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,088

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,416

Ridge And Valley Charter School | Warren County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,032

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,924

Greater Brunswick Charter School | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,640

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,598

New Horizons Community Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,520

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,116

Charter~tech High School | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,393

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,700

Link Community Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,237

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,182

Mastery Schools Of Camden | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,979

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,694

Hope Community Charter School | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,791

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,072

Discovery Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,660

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,416

Team Academy Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,624

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,983

Camden Prep | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,534

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,511

Academy For Urban Leadership Charter School | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,509

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,857

Ocean Academy Charter School | Ocean County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,451

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,332

Princeton Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,450

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,853

Hoboken Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,269

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,561

University Academy Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,117

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,778

Teaneck Community Charter School | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,067

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,617

The Barack Obama Green Charter High School | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,895

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,781

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,690

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,979

Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,474

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,334

Paterson Charter School For Sci/Tech | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,222

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,567

Unity Charter School | Morris County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,216

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,861

Pride Academy Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,182

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,750

Camden’s Promise Charter School | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,052

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,049

Foundation Academy Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,932

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,795

Englewood On The Palisades Charter School | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,668

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,881

Passaic Arts And Science Charter School | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,649

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,243

Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,569

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,293

Community Charter School Of Paterson | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,548

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,039

International Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,452

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,991

Hope Academy Charter School | Monmouth County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,382

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,892

Elysian Charter School Of Hoboken | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,240

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,434

East Orange Community Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,071

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,584

Freedom Prep Charter School | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,912

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,317

Phillip's Academy Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,832

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,909

Leap Academy University Charter School | Camden County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,824

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,963

Gray Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,782

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,322

Bridgeton Public Charter School | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,769

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,104

Robert Treat Academy Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,678

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,435

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,673

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,415

North Star Academy Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,321

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,469

Trenton Stem-To-Civics Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,051

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,872

Village Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,045

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,258

Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,944

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,960

Principle Academy Charter School | Atlantic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,903

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,918

Millville Public Charter School | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,898

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,540

Beloved Community Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,671

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,438

Paterson Arts And Science Charter School | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,384

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,581

Pace Charter School Of Hamilton | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,204

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,267

Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,062

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,886

The Ethical Community Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,053

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,078

Hudson Arts And Science Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,766

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,582

Compass Academy Charter School | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,677

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,368

Learning Community Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,609

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,401

College Achieve Paterson Charter School | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,536

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,471

Burch Charter School Of Excellence | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,486

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,641

Queen City Academy Charter School | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,449

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,075

Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School | Bergen County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,446

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,614

Jersey City Comm. Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,210

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,170

Riverbank Charter School Of Excellence | Burlington County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,754

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,573

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,732

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,665

Hatikvah International Charter School | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,668

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,865

Empowerment Academy Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,639

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,221

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School | Salem County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,589

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,513

Hola Hoboken Dual Language Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,484

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,821

Jersey City Global Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,422

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,948

Soaring Heights Charter School | Hudson County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,308

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,053

Achieve Community Charter School | Essex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,177

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,320

Cresthaven Academy Charter School | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,970

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,777

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,417

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,827

College Achieve Central Charter School | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,402

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,550

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School | Somerset County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,378

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,762

Vineland Public Charter School | Cumberland County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,134

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $9,435

Union County Teams Charter School | Union County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $12,877

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,194

Middlesex Charter School | Middlesex County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $12,127

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,968

Classical Academy Charter School Of Clifton | Passaic County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $11,721

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,656

Achievers Early College Prep Charter School | Mercer County

Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $11,379

Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,503

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here