How much is ‘The Sopranos’ house worth now?

“Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey was stuck in my head the last few days. I always liked that song but ever since June 10, 2007, when it was playing in the final scene of television’s most innovative show, I’ve loved that song.

It’s hard to believe it will be 16 years since that song, and Tony, were cut short. The last words Soprano ever said as onion rings were being delivered to a booth he’d never walk away from?

"I went ahead and ordered some for the table."

So many New Jersey filming locations belonged to the HBO series. The Soprano home was a real home at 14 Aspen Drive, North Caldwell, where exterior shots of the front and patio and swimming pool out back were taken. Early in the series, the kitchen was among some interior shots used but later would be replicated in a sound stage in Queens.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14-Aspen-Dr-Cedar-Grove-NJ-07006/38716281_zpid/?mmlb=g,1 https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14-Aspen-Dr-Cedar-Grove-NJ-07006/38716281_zpid/?mmlb=g,1 loading...

I remembered that home had been put up for sale by owners Victor and Patti Recchia back in 2019. Because of the intrinsic value of being part of television history, they were asking well over $3 million.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14-Aspen-Dr-Cedar-Grove-NJ-07006/38716281_zpid/?mmlb=g,2 https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14-Aspen-Dr-Cedar-Grove-NJ-07006/38716281_zpid/?mmlb=g,2 loading...

The Journey song still stuck in my head I began wondering if it ever sold. I found plenty of articles that it was on the market, but none ever reporting it being purchased. So I did a land parcels check and, if accurate, the address is still listed as being owned by Patti Recchia. Looks like they kept it after all.

Then I wondered what would the value be today?

The real estate site Zillow.com estimates it at $1,771,800. That’s a 6.8% increase from just the year before. Will it ever go back on sale for an inflated price? There’s an awful lot of television history here. Stuff Zillow is not accounting for. The home appeared in dozens of episodes and of course every opening credit ended with Tony pulling into that driveway. When James Gandolfini died in Italy 10 years ago, the famous curb became a shrine with fans dropping off flowers and candles and even dried ziti.

Famous photographer Annie Leibovitz was in the house to snap portraits of Gandolfi. Yogi Berra was there once to watch filming. To this day fans will take a slow roll by the home and even take pictures.

So will the owners ever put it back on the market and get the money it’s really worth?

Don’t stop believing.

