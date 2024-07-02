How much does NJ complain? The answer may surprise you

Complaining and New Jersey. It almost feels like the two belong together. After all, we do have our fair share to complain about.

But would it surprise you that perhaps we don't complain as much as we thought? At least, when compared to all 50 states we don't.

In fact, there are a bunch of states that apparently have a lot more to moan about than we do. That's not to say we don't complain since we certainly don't land toward the bottom of the list.

With that said, how did New Jersey not land in the top 5? Heck, we didn't even land in the top 10. In fact, the states that complain the most are Mississippi at number 1, Alabama at number 2, Nevada at number 3, West Virginia at number 4, and Nebraska at number 5.

As for those that complain the least? Those titles go to Georgia, followed by Oregon, then Connecticut, followed by Kansas, and finally Minnesota. Apparently, there's not much to talk about in those states.

Before we get into where New Jersey ranked, perhaps the reason we didn't land in the top 5 is that high costs of living weren't among the top reasons. Rather, the overall driving force when it came to complaining had to do with mental health.

Politics also made the list, with 1 in 4 Americans saying they would choose that as one of the topics they wish they'd never hear about again.

Now, if the cost of living was a main driver when it came to complaining, then we'd definitely be up there on the list. But since it wasn't, where exactly did we fall?

Complain / Complaints in New Jersey

Out of all 50 states, New Jersey landed at number 16. Still in the top 20, but not what most might expect from The Garden State. You can find more analysis on the Preply survey here.

