How many abortions in NJ? A look at numbers after Supreme Court overturned Roe

TRENTON – There was a small increase in the number of abortions in New Jersey during the first two months after the Supreme Court invalidated the federal assurance of abortion rights, returning the decision to the states.

A report released by the Society of Family Planning shows there was a nationwide decrease of more than 6% in the number of abortions provided by clinicians between April and August – a total of around 10,670 fewer in July and August, the first two months after the June 24 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

But the experience varied widely depending on a state’s law – including a drop of 96% in states with bans or severe restrictions on abortions, a drop of 32% in states with restricted access and an increase of 11% in states where it’s legal with few restrictions.

New Jersey falls into the last of those groups.

How many abortions in New Jersey?

The number of abortions in New Jersey averaged around 3,760 in April, May and June, before the Supreme Court decision. It increased to an estimated 3,830 in July and 4,060 – summer months when abortion rates usually decline, according to research cited by the report.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced steps to protect the privacy of women who travel to New Jersey for abortion procedures, but there are other states where it remains legal that are closer to the states with bans or strict limits.

“States on the East and West coasts, where abortion remains legal with few restrictions, were less likely to experience a surge, as seen by either no or small increases in the percentage of abortions provided by a clinician,” the report said.

The biggest increases were in North Carolina, Colorado and Illinois.

The numbers for New Jersey are estimates, as data from more than 10% of abortion providers in New Jersey hadn’t been reported.

