How every NJ legislator voted on giving Murphy more power

We talked for several hours on Thursday's show about the drama as it unfolded in Trenton. The debate, then the vote in the Assembly and the Senate on granting Gov. Murphy further emergency powers that will last into next year even though the public emergency decree is being lifted. In short, it was one of the most disturbing political ploys I've seen in a long time and was wrong to the core. I won't waste time writing any more than that here, but if you want to know my full thoughts read this piece.

Listeners were asking if they could find out which legislators voted which way on this (and which ones took the coward's way out and abstained) and I promised to make it easy for them. For anyone who cares to know who voted how, it's all below. It begins with the Assembly, then moves on to the Senate, and all in alphabetical order by last name.

A yes vote meant they went along with allowing the public emergency to be lifted yet granting to the governor continued emergency powers into next year.

ASSEMBLY VOTING RECORD

Rep. Armato, John [D] YES

Rep. Auth, Robert [R] NO

Rep. Benson, Daniel R. [D] YES

Rep. Bergen, Brian [R] NO

Rep. Bramnick, Jon M. [R] NO

Rep. Burzichelli, John J. [D] YES

Rep. Calabrese, Clinton [D] YES

Rep. Caputo, Ralph R. [D] YES

Rep. Carter, Linda S. [D] YES

Rep. Catalano, John [R] NO

Rep. Chaparro, Annette [D] YES

Rep. Chiaravalloti, Nicholas A. [D] YES

Rep. Clifton, Robert D. [R] NO

Rep. Conaway Jr., Herbert "Herb" C. [D] YES

Rep. Coughlin, Craig J. [D] YES

Rep. Dancer, Ronald S. [R] NO

Rep. Danielsen, Joe [D] YES

Rep. DeAngelo, Wayne P. [D] YES

Rep. DeCroce, BettyLou [R] NO

Rep. DeFuccio, DeAnne C. [R] NO

Rep. DePhillips, Christopher P. [R] NO

Rep. DiMaio, John [R] NO

Rep. DiMaso, Serena [R] NO

Rep. Downey, Joann [D] YES

Rep. Dunn, Aura K. [R] NO

Rep. Egan, Joseph V. [D] YES

Rep. Freiman, Roy [D] YES

Rep. Giblin, Thomas "Tom" P. [D] YES

Rep. Gove, DiAnne C. [R] NO

Rep. Greenwald, Louis D. [D] YES

Rep. Holley, Jamel C. [D] NO

Rep. Houghtaling, Eric [D] YES

Rep. Huttle, Valerie Vainieri [D] YES

Rep. Jasey, Mila M. [D] YES

Rep. Jimenez, Angelica M. [D] YES

Rep. Johnson, Gordon M. [D] YES

Rep. Karabinchak, Robert J. [D] YES

Rep. Kean, Sean T. [R] NO

Rep. Kennedy, James J. [D] YES

Rep. Lampitt, Pamela Rosen [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Lopez, Yvonne [D] YES

Rep. Marin, Eliana Pintor [D] YES

Rep. Mazzeo, Vincent [D] YES

Rep. McClellan, Antwan [R] NO

Rep. McGuckin, Gregory P. [R] NO

Rep. McKeon, John F. [D] YES

Rep. Mcknight, Angela V. [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Mejia, Pedro [D] YES

Rep. Moen Jr., William "Bill" F. [D] YES

Rep. Moriarty, Paul D. [D] YES

Rep. Mosquera, Gabriela M. [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Mukherji, Raj [D] YES

Rep. Munoz, Nancy F. [R] NO

Rep. Murphy, Carol A. [D] YES

Rep. Peters, Ryan E. [R] NO

Rep. Peterson, Erik [R] NO

Rep. Quijano, Annette [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Reynolds-Jackson, Verlina Maher [D] YES

Rep. Rooney, Kevin J. [R] NO

Rep. Rumpf, Brian E. [R] ABSTAINED

Rep. Schaer, Gary S. [D] YES

Rep. Scharfenberger, Gerard [R] NO

Rep. Simonsen, Erik K. [R] NO

Rep. Space, Parker [R] NO

Rep. Spearman, William W. [D] YES

Rep. Speight, Shanique [D] YES

Rep. Stanfield, Jean [R] NO

Rep. Stanley, Sterley S. [D] YES

Rep. Sumter, Shavonda E. [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Swain, Lisa [D] YES

Rep. Taliaferro, Adam J. [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Thomson, Edward H. [R] NO

Rep. Timberlake, Britnee N. [D] YES

Rep. Tucker, Cleopatra G. [D] YES

Rep. Tully, Christopher [D] YES

Rep. Verrelli, Anthony S. [D] YES

Rep. Webber, Jay [R] NO

Rep. Wimberly, Benjie E. [D] ABSTAINED

Rep. Wirths, Harold J. [R] NO

Rep. Zwicker, Andrew [D] YES

SENATE VOTING RECORD

Sen. Addiego, Dawn Marie [D] NO

Sen. Bateman, Christopher "Kip" S. [R] NO

Sen. Beach, James [D] YES

Sen. Brown, Chris A. [R] NO

Sen. Bucco, Anthony M. [R] NO

Sen. Codey, Richard J. [D] YES

Sen. Connors, Christopher J. [R] NO

Sen. Corrado, Kristin M. [R] NO

Sen. Cruz-Perez, Nilsa I. [D] YES

Sen. Cryan, Joseph P. [D] YES

Sen. Cunningham, Sandra Bolden [D] YES

Sen. Diegnan Jr., Patrick J. [D] YES

Sen. Doherty, Michael J. [R] NO

Sen. Gill, Nia H. [D] ABSTAINED

Sen. Gopal, Vin [D] ABSTAINED

Sen. Greenstein, Linda R. [D] YES

Sen. Holzapfel, James W. [R] NO

Sen. Kean Jr., Thomas H. [R] NO

Sen. Lagana, Joseph A. [D] YES

Sen. Madden Jr., Fred H. [D] YES

Sen. O'Scanlon Jr., Declan J. [R] NO

Sen. Oroho, Steven V. [R] NO

Sen. Pennacchio, Joseph [R] NO

Sen. Pou, Nellie [D] YES

Sen. Rice, Ronald L. [D] ABSTAINED

Sen. Ruiz, M. Teresa [D] YES

Sen. Sacco, Nicholas J. [D] YES

Sen. Sarlo, Paul A. [D] YES

Sen. Schepisi, Holly T. [R] NO

Sen. Scutari, Nicholas P. [D] YES

Sen. Singer, Robert W. [R] NO

Sen. Singleton, Troy [D] YES

Sen. Smith, Robert "Bob" [D] YES

Sen. Stack, Brian P. [D] YES

Sen. Sweeney, Stephen M. [D] YES

Sen. Testa Jr., Michael L. [R] NO

Sen. Thompson, Samuel D. [R] NO

Sen. Turner, Shirley K. [D] YES

Sen. Vitale, Joseph F. [D] YES

Sen. Weinberg, Loretta [D] YES

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

COVID relief for NJ municipalities: How much is your town getting? The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden awards $10.2 billion to New Jersey. Here is a a county-by-county and town-by-town breakdown.