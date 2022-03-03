How cool are these cars for sale in NJ? One could be yours

Calling all vintage car lovers! Did you know that New Jersey is home to some of the coolest car collections in the world? And better yet, plenty of them are for sale.

Whether you are looking for a new family car or something to take out on a joy ride, New Jersey is the place to shop. After combing through hundreds of cars for sale, here are some of the coolest you may want to check out.

This gorgeous car is being sold out of Lakewood, NJ, and is an extremely rare find. The beautiful blue is perfect for the springtime and is also a gorgeous addition to an outdoor driveway if you have one.

Just in time for some summer fun, check out this amazing Jeep for sale in Lake Hiawatha. This car is custom-built and completely one of a kind.

This awesome car almost looks like an old mini train and is for sale in Marlboro, New Jersey. If you live on a lot of land this is the perfect vehicle to have to take for a spin or transport heavy items from one place to another.

If you’ve dreamed of having a colorful car this orange convertible may be the perfect car for you. It’s being sold out of Lake Hiawatha and is in perfect drivable condition.

This adorable car is completely restored and ready to be driven all throughout New Jersey. It is located in Virginia, New Jersey and is in top condition.

