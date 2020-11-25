The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may revise its quarantine recommendations for those exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The current recommendation to isolate after an exposure is based on how long it takes for the virus to incubate in the body. However, with expanded testing, the CDC may shorten the quarantine advisory to as few as 7 or 10 days. The caveat, however, is getting tested during the quarantine period. In other words, if you go into quarantine and test negative, you could emerge from quarantine after a shorter period of time.

A CDC spokesman told NBC News the agency is constantly reviewing guidance and recommendations based on new understandings of the virus, but no timetable for any announcement was provided.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has been signaling a change is policy for weeks. As early as October, Redfield acknowledged the difficulties of getting people to go into self-isolation for two weeks. "Obviously," he sad, "We don't want people to be quarantined 14 days unnecessarily," and said health officials were looking into a way to shorten that period. Research has shown the days most critical for isolation are between days four and seven of an exposure.

Assistant Health and Humans Services Secretary Dr. Brett Giroir said Tuesday during an unrelated briefing there was strong evidence suggesting the quarantine period could be reduced if the person exposed was tested.

In its latest travel advisory, the CDC said international air travelers should be tested three to days after returning home, and if the test was negative to quarantine for seven days — as it can take at least that long after exposure before a person registers a positive test. Without a test, the CDC said to remain isolated for a full two weeks.

New Jersey's guidelines remain in-line with current CDC recommendations to quarantine for 14 days upon exposure. Any change could have a significant impact on many areas of daily life in the Garden State. Part of the guidance offered for a safe Thanksgiving was not to host anyone who has not lived in your house for the last 14 days. The shorter quarantine period could alter rules for schools that have student or staff exposures, MVC closures and how businesses deal with employees who have an exposure.

They key, however, would be access to testing. New Jersey has been testing as many as 40,000 people per day, but many public testing sites continue to fill up daily with people often waiting in line for hours. Private testing facilities charge as much as $150 to make an appointment. Some in the medical community have criticized that inequity.

Other Top NJ News: