Since taking over and making over the team in 2018, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman's record is 9-23. According to Jay Glazer's report in his NFL mailbag column for The Athletic by way of The Big Lead, he's on the hot seat.

Glazer said:

"He made a case to ownership to come back. He presented a plan for how he’ll turn it around in a year. That needs to happen. If it doesn’t happen, he’ll be gone and rightfully so. If he doesn’t follow through, it’s time to go. I would hope that Gettleman has also learned a bit about himself and his interactions with people during this process. Anytime you’re on the hot seat, you have to look inside yourself and say, 'What’s my responsibility in this?' and make changes."

When you see the questionable moves Gettleman has made in free agency before, with over $70 million to spend, the Giants still don't have the edge rusher they need nor the stud offensive tackle they so desperately need. You have to ask yourself if this is indeed a playoff team with their current roster. This taking into consideration that the NFL has expanded their postseason to 14 teams.

If Gettleman makes the right moves in the draft and the Giants make the playoffs or even turn the team around, great. but so far it's not looking like that's going to happen. Now it's hard to hire a new general manager and keep you head coach. That didn't work out too well for Rex Ryan and John Idzyk with the Jets. It wouldn't be fair to fire Joe Judge a year after you hire him because the GM bought the wrong groceries, or not enough.

AH, but what if you could hire the guy who gave you Joe Judge? The guy who once wanted to coach the Giants after winning 2 Super Bowls with them as defensive coordinator? What if that guy, who instead ended up in New England winning 6 Lombardi trophies, were to come back as general manager? Hey you never know!

It's going to be interesting to see how Bill Belichick fares in New England now that Tom Brady's gone, both with the ownership as well as the fans. Will that smugness play if the team is not winning? Will Belichick want to stay and go through a rebuild? He's already proven everything he can with the Patriots as a head coach. To do it again would be "been there done that."

But to come back to the Giants, a team he still loves enough to give them a head coach and build the team from the front office with his own handpicked head coach, now that could be a whole different story. Definitely a story that could have a very happy ending.

Could it happen? Sure. Will it happen, who knows. All I can say is you handle your quarantine day dreaming your way and I'll handle mine like this.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: