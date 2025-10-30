As a scary movie fan, I’ve always wanted to be one of those people who is able to do “31 for 31,” but I haven’t reached that goal yet.

For those who don’t know, “31 for 31” is when horror movie enthusiasts celebrate the Halloween season by watching one scary movie for each day in October.

Horror Movies Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash loading...

Do you think you can guess which horror movie is most searched for in the Garden State?

It’s one of my favorites, and it’s very appropriate for New Jersey, but I’ll get to why in a moment. First, let me explain how it was determined.

Google Trends was looked at by Casino Online to find out the most searched for horror movie in each state.

Using information from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, they compiled the top 200 horror films and found the favorites of each state.

Get Out "Get Out" Youtube Screen Grab loading...

'Get Out'

The number one most searched movie is ‘Get Out’ (2017), it was the favorite of nine states.

If you haven’t seen the film, I won’t spoil anything, but I will say that seeing ‘Get Out’ in theaters was one of my favorite movie-going experiences I’ve ever had.

It will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

The second most searched movie nationwide was the favorite of the Garden State and one of my all time favorite movies.

Jaws Jaws Youtube Screen Grab loading...

The most searched for horror movie in New Jersey is Jaws

Steven Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece was the most Googled horror film of New Jersey, South Carolina, Connecticut, and Kentucky.

While some argue that ‘Jaws’ isn’t a proper horror film like ‘Halloween’ or ‘Saw,’ I beg to differ.

While there’s neither a supernatural nor a human villain (well, maybe outside of the mayor), I believe if a film is powerful enough to scare people from going in the ocean, you can call it a horror film.

Jaws Jaws Youtube Screen Grab loading...

Plus, there are some of the most famous jump scares in cinematic history.

Ben Gardner’s head startling Hooper while he’s under the water, inspecting the sunken boat?

Or the reveal of the shark after Brody is complaining about having to “chum some of this s***,” leading to the famous line “you’re going to need a bigger boat?”

Jaws Jaws Youtube Screen Grab loading...

Iconic jump scares. No notes.

Between those scenes, a severed limb, and Quint being eaten alive, there’s enough fear and adrenaline here for any horror film.

Also, it’s fitting that ‘Jaws’ is our most searched movie for Halloween, considering the real-life shark attacks that inspired it took place here in New Jersey.

If you’re finishing up your “31 in 31,” I hope you made it part of your month.

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during October. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈