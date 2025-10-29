We’re nearing the end of spooky season, but that doesn’t mean that people are done people creeped out. According to a new study, a good portion of the Garden State believes in ghostly spirits and constantly has an unsettling, spooky feeling.

I’ll get to the stats in a moment.

Personally, I go back and forth on my belief in ghosts. Depending on the day or the last story I heard, I could go either way.

For instance, I have two stories of my own. One of them I don’t technically remember, and one could be chalked up to “I was coming out of sleep," so I don't know what to make of them.

The first one was when I was about two years old, this is the one that I don’t remember, but my parents have told me it a dozen times.

As a toddler, I was staring up at the ceiling as though I was fixated on something or someone.

When my mom asked what I was looking at, I pointed up toward the ceiling where my eyes had been locked, and responded that I was looking at “the little boy on the ceiling.”

Then, slowly, my eyes started looking down as though they were following something that was moving towards the floor, but my parents never saw anything there.

Ghosts Photo by Erik Müller on Unsplash loading...

Creepy.

Sure, you could say that was just a dumb kid doing dumb kid things, BUT….

Years later, someone came to the house, and (still a child,) I was running around with my sister. The person asked how many children my parents had.

They responded that they had two daughters.

The woman, confused, looked around and said, “Oh I thought I had seen a little boy running around as well.”

My parents haven’t seen or heard from the little boy in quite some time, but I’m not ruling out that he’ll show back up one day.

Ghosts Photo by Jr Korpa on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey ghost stories

Then there was a family vacation to Cape May, a place that is notoriously haunted.

I was staying in a room with my cousin, Katie. We slept in a bunk bed, and she was on the top bunk.

I woke up in the middle of the night and saw what looked like a girl in a white dress in the corner of the room. I figured it was my cousin and called out “Katie?” I was confused as to why she was out of bed.

It was then that I heard her snoring from the top bunk, and I realized that whatever I saw in the corner of the room was not my cousin at all.

I closed my eyes, put the sheet over my head, and somehow went back to sleep.

I’ve never been able to explain exactly what I saw that night.

Ghost Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash loading...

Could I have seen a ghost?

I'll never be able to totally explain those experiences, but it's nice to know I'm not alone.

According to the study put out by Mad City Windows, more than half (58.8%, to be exact) of New Jerseyans believe in ghosts.

I am apparently in the 11.8% who think they’ve seen a ghost.

Nationwide, 52% of Americans believe in ghosts because they’ve had a firsthand paranormal experience.

Two in three Americans (68%) believe a home can be haunted. 56% of the respondents would choose to live in a haunted house over dealing with today's housing prices.

Yikes!

🎃 Happy Halloween! 👻

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈