🚨Jacob Swann was in a crash near where he was going to attend college

🚨His viewing is scheduled for Sunday

🚨There has been no update on the condition of the other two in the car

MOUNT LAUREL — The high school senior killed in a head-on crash on Route 31 in Hopewell on Tuesday was headed for college in the fall.

An obituary identified the Lenape High School student as 18-year-old Jacob Swann, of Mount Laurel, where he was a member of the swim team. He was going to study biology at The College of New Jersey. The TCNJ Ewing campus is 7 miles from the scene of the crash on Route 31 at Titus Mill Road in Hopewell.

Two other Lenape seniors were injured in the crash, according to principal Tony Cattani.

Jacob Swann remembered: A genuine way of connecting

In a message to the school community obtained by the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, Cattani said Jacob had a "genuine way of connecting with so many members of our school community" and always made sure to include someone new in the conversation.

Services are 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saint John Neumann Church.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant