Student in Route 31 crash died 7 miles from his college-to-be
MOUNT LAUREL — The high school senior killed in a head-on crash on Route 31 in Hopewell on Tuesday was headed for college in the fall.
An obituary identified the Lenape High School student as 18-year-old Jacob Swann, of Mount Laurel, where he was a member of the swim team. He was going to study biology at The College of New Jersey. The TCNJ Ewing campus is 7 miles from the scene of the crash on Route 31 at Titus Mill Road in Hopewell.
Two other Lenape seniors were injured in the crash, according to principal Tony Cattani.
Jacob Swann remembered: A genuine way of connecting
In a message to the school community obtained by the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, Cattani said Jacob had a "genuine way of connecting with so many members of our school community" and always made sure to include someone new in the conversation.
Services are 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saint John Neumann Church.
