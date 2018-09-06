Homeless man Johnny Bobbitt getting his $400,000; GoFundMe steps up

PHILADELPHIA — Johnny Bobbitt will get the money donated to him via GoFundMe — even though what became of the funds under the couple who collected them remains unclear.

The fundraising website said Bobbitt will get the money no matter how the original funds were spent.

"Johnny will be made whole and we're committing that he'll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe's goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets [the] support he deserves," said the statement obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

About $400,000 was donated to an account created by Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico last November after Bobbitt famously gave his last $20 to McClure when she ran out of gas on Route 95 in South Philadelphia.

Bobbitt claims he was never given any money and the couple spent it on a vacation and a car. The couple has said some funds were spent on Bobbitt and in excess of $150,000 remained — but hasn't provided any detailed accounting. The couple has insisted that they used their own funds for their personal purchases, and that they did not want to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars directly to a drug addict.

Bobbitt's attorney told New Jersey 101.5 this week the funds meant for his client were "gone" after the couple missed a court-ordered deadline to turn over the balance.

It remains unclear how much, if any, of the money is left.

Investigators searched McClure and D'Amico's Florence Florence home on Thursday " in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter ," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Cofina said in a statement. A BMW was taken away on a flatbed.

No charges have been filed against the couple, who now live in North Carolina.

Bobbitt's lawyer, Chris Fallon, and the couple's lawyer, Ernest Badwell have not yet returned a message left late Thursday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ