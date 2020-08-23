Win $100 gift card to Home Depot

New Jersey 101.5 is offering you a chance to win a $100 gift card to Home Depot. All you have to do is fill out the Easy Entry form below — it takes just seconds!

But this contest is available only on the New Jersey 101.5 app, free for Android or iOS. Go get the app and hit "$100 to Home Depot" on the front page to return to this post an enter.

The contest is open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Good luck! And if you win, we'd love to see how you use it! Shoot us a pic of your DIY project or purchase through the free ew Jersey 101.5 app!

Return to NJ1015.com and the app every week this summer for more contests.