Holy cavity! NJ’s Top 10 Halloween candies with the most sugar

Here’s information no kid wants their parents to read. Frankly, at Halloween time when we want our kids to have one fun, crazy night, most of us parents probably don’t want to know this either.

QR Code Generator crunched some data to determine the sugar content of 100 popular Halloween candies. In an effort to be accurate, they went with the “fun size” or “mini” treats since those are commonly given out to kids trick-or-treating.

They ranked these by grams of sugar per 100 grams of product to make a fair comparison.

Buckle up mom and dad, here’s the Top 10 most sugary Halloween candies:

1 Pixie Sticks

Pixie Sticks - amazon.com Pixie Sticks - amazon.com loading...

Is it any surprise? Didn’t we all know as kids these were just straws filled with sugar? How bad is it? 95 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product.

2 Jawbreakers

Jawbreakers - amazon.com Jawbreakers - amazon.com loading...

Too much work. And too much sugar. 94 grams sugar per 100 grams product.

3 Runts

Runts - amazon.com Runts - amazon.com loading...

A great candy but heavy on sugar. Fun fact: made at Wonka factory in Illinois.

4 Nerds Candy

Nerds - amazon.com Nerds - amazon.com loading...

Fine candy but you’d better keep to protocol and eat them by the palmful.

5 Pop Rocks

Pop Rocks - amazon.com Pop Rocks - amazon.com loading...

They still make these? Yes. And they’re still loaded with sugar.

6 SweeTarts

SweeTarts - amazon.com SweeTarts - amazon.com loading...

A good candy. If you’re hypoglycemic.

7 Bottle Caps

Bottle Caps - amazon.com Bottle Caps - amazon.com loading...

Remember high in sugar doesn’t mean high in taste. These suck.

8 Smarties

Smarties - amazon.com Smarties - amazon.com loading...

Remember as a kid how fast you learned to unwrap these?

9 Fun Dip

Fun Dip - amazon.com Fun Dip - amazon.com loading...

One of your messier and more disgusting Halloween treats.

10 Gobstoppers

Gobstopper - amazon.com Gobstopper - amazon.com loading...

Isn’t a Gobstopper and a Jawbreaker the same thing? Yet it’s separate on this list out the Top 10.

So why does sugar content matter on a fun day like Halloween?

When it comes to sugar consumption, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. says, “This overconsumption can lead to spikes in energy, mood swings and long-term health concerns. It's important to be aware of the sugar levels and encourage moderation. Instead of cutting the fun short, we can manage it by offering alternative treats, allowing a few candies at a time, and balancing the holiday excitement with healthier choices."

Healthier choices on Halloween? Nar!

Nonetheless if you want healthier choices here are the 10 popular candies with the least amount of sugar.

Red Vines Black Licorice

Lindt Milk Chocolate

Haribo Goldbears

Original Red Vines

Goldenberg's Peanut Chews

Butterfinger

PayDay

Goobers

Strawberry Twizzlers

Mounds

