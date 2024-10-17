Holy cavity! NJ’s Top 10 Halloween candies with the most sugar
Here’s information no kid wants their parents to read. Frankly, at Halloween time when we want our kids to have one fun, crazy night, most of us parents probably don’t want to know this either.
QR Code Generator crunched some data to determine the sugar content of 100 popular Halloween candies. In an effort to be accurate, they went with the “fun size” or “mini” treats since those are commonly given out to kids trick-or-treating.
They ranked these by grams of sugar per 100 grams of product to make a fair comparison.
Buckle up mom and dad, here’s the Top 10 most sugary Halloween candies:
1 Pixie Sticks
Is it any surprise? Didn’t we all know as kids these were just straws filled with sugar? How bad is it? 95 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product.
2 Jawbreakers
Too much work. And too much sugar. 94 grams sugar per 100 grams product.
3 Runts
A great candy but heavy on sugar. Fun fact: made at Wonka factory in Illinois.
4 Nerds Candy
Fine candy but you’d better keep to protocol and eat them by the palmful.
5 Pop Rocks
They still make these? Yes. And they’re still loaded with sugar.
6 SweeTarts
A good candy. If you’re hypoglycemic.
7 Bottle Caps
Remember high in sugar doesn’t mean high in taste. These suck.
8 Smarties
Remember as a kid how fast you learned to unwrap these?
9 Fun Dip
One of your messier and more disgusting Halloween treats.
10 Gobstoppers
Isn’t a Gobstopper and a Jawbreaker the same thing? Yet it’s separate on this list out the Top 10.
So why does sugar content matter on a fun day like Halloween?
When it comes to sugar consumption, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. says, “This overconsumption can lead to spikes in energy, mood swings and long-term health concerns. It's important to be aware of the sugar levels and encourage moderation. Instead of cutting the fun short, we can manage it by offering alternative treats, allowing a few candies at a time, and balancing the holiday excitement with healthier choices."
Healthier choices on Halloween? Nar!
Nonetheless if you want healthier choices here are the 10 popular candies with the least amount of sugar.
- Red Vines Black Licorice
- Lindt Milk Chocolate
- Haribo Goldbears
- Original Red Vines
- Goldenberg's Peanut Chews
- Butterfinger
- PayDay
- Goobers
- Strawberry Twizzlers
- Mounds
