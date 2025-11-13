The Grinch Economy is real, and honestly, I feel it every time I’m in a Jersey checkout line watching the total climb higher than Parkway tolls. And let’s be honest—you’re feeling it too.

What is the “Grinch Economy” and Why It’s Hitting New Jersey Hard

This “Grinch Economy” basically means consumers are pulling back hard on holiday spending. People are sticking to essentials, chasing bargains, and giving retailers’ “festive deals” the side-eye. Nearly two in three Americans say the economy is going to make the holidays less fun this year, and yeah… same. Between gift shopping, hosting, and trying to merge onto 287 without losing my mind, everything just feels a little extra right now.

How Jersey Shoppers Are Adjusting Budgets and Holiday Plans

But don’t worry—we’ll still make it work, Jersey-style. Maybe this year it’s more homemade cookies and fewer big-ticket surprises under the tree, but the good vibes are still happening.

WalletHub just released a national consumer survey that breaks down what holiday shoppers are planning this season—how much they expect to spend, what’s influencing their shopping habits, and how the up-and-down economy is shaping their budgets.

Here’s what they found:

Tight budgets all around: 85% of people will spend the same or less than last year.

Credit cards to the rescue: 33% plan to apply for a new card just to get through holiday shopping.

Giving takes a hit: 3 in 5 say inflation is impacting their charitable donations.

Budgeting helps: Over 80% say planning ahead makes the season easier.

Less stuff, more joy: 61% say they’d enjoy the holidays more if people didn’t exchange gifts at all.

Family rules: 49% say family influences their shopping choices the most—friends and social media trail behind.

Finding Hope and Holiday Joy Despite the Squeeze

So if we really are in a full-on Grinch Economy this year, there’s still plenty of hope.

Remember what the Grinch figured out: Christmas isn’t about the gifts—it’s about togetherness, joy, and community. That’s what made his heart grow three sizes.

… even if our wallets definitely aren’t! 😊🎄