My very good friends at Holiday Express are taking time out of their incredibly busy schedule of visiting those less fortunate and making a difference throughout the tri-state area to perform in one big show at The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

The show will be big, as Holiday Express will have one of the best bands of outstanding local musicians, all of whom volunteer their time to bring the gift of kindness to those in need, and now you can hear them on Saturday, Dec. 13. You are in for a treat.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The big concert is sponsored in part by Stillwell Hansen Co. Carol Stillwell, Stillwell Hansen’s CEO, has given so much of her time and financial support to help Holiday Express continue its mission. Carol is a dear friend and one of Jersey’s heartwarming philanthropists who gives so much to so many.

Get to know Holiday Express

Holiday Express celebrates its 33rd year of bringing gifts of kindness to those who desperately need them. They go to soup kitchens, developmental centers, and places where the celebration of the holidays does not happen until Holiday Express walks through the door. They serve adults, children, and veterans who are physically and or mentally challenged.

Holiday Express is a 501c3 charity that I have been involved with for 30 years. I support and have participated in events that help their clients.

Until you see those in need break a smile and show true happiness, you haven’t experienced Holiday Express.

This year, like last, Holiday Express will head out to 100 places to bring the gift of kindness to those in need, and they will start Nov. 1 and go through Christmas Eve, when they distribute a hot Christmas dinner at St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Holiday Express is comprised of over 150 talented musicians, including big-name performers who lend their talent. Holiday Express has the power in numbers with over 300 volunteers making gift bags, collaborating with the clients, and organizing the phenomenal 100 shows.

Amy Robinson DeHays, the Operations Manager of Holiday Express, painstakingly schedules the 100 events, including some triple header days for the Holiday Express team.

The warehousing of gifts for those in need, the gift bags, and donations of food for the events is all thanks to Jersey sponsors who step up and help Holiday Express do their thing.

Your chance to support and enjoy an evening with Holiday Express happens Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. Show your support while you are very entertained.

For tickets and more information: https://thebasie.org/events/holiday-express-5/

For more information and to donate to Holiday Express directly: https://holidayexpress.org/

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈