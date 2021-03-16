Hoboken may soon get new 14 story hotel

With just one existing hotel in the very popular one square mile city, another property would seem to be a great idea, according to the website, Jersey Diggs. So far, the city council thinks it might be as well. On March 3, the council voted to approve plans to go ahead with a project to turn Fields Development Group headquarters building into a hotel.

The proposal is for the first floor to be occupied by commercial space, with floors two through four offering office space. Floor five will feature an open-air deck and the rest of the building housing 195 guest rooms. The property sits on the Jersey City border at the corner of Henderson Street and Observer Highway. A roof deck would include a swimming pool and also be used as an event space.

The W Hotel is currently the sole provider of hotel space in the city, but Hilton has survived two legal challenges on another proposed project at Sinatra Drive and 1st street, but ground has not been broken there yet. The proposed Fields Hotel on the Jersey City border will also feature 2,000 feet of green space and an on-site water retention system in the famously flood prone area.

Sketches and floor plans can be found here courtesy of Jersey Diggs. Living space is at a premium in the ultra-popular, famed city and now visitors can have a choice of places to stay rather than crashing on their friends or their kids' couches. Frank Sinatra wouldn't recognize some parts of the tiny city now. Just wait a couple of years, you might not either.

