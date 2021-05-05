Hoboken daycare worker accused of abusing 9-month-old

A daycare center worker was charged with abusing a nine-month-old girl in her care.

Diana Camacho, 52, of Jersey City, abused the child who was in her care at the Kiddie Academy of Hoboken, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Prosecutors said the charges were related to "incidents on diverse dates" in December and said it was reported by staff at Kiddie Academy to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency's Institutional Abuse Investigations Unit.

The Special Victims Unit arrested Camacho at the Prosecutor's Office after she turned herself in on Tuesday afternoon. She was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

A statement from the Kiddie Academy in Hoboken said Camacho's employment was terminated after becoming aware that she had "acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures and our core values."

"We are a local, family-owned independent business and parents ourselves who care deeply about the children in our care and our community. There is nothing more important than creating a nurturing and safe environment for the children in our care, and their families – it is our life’s commitment," the school said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts Do any of the vaccines impact fertility? Do they contain a live virus, or change a person's DNA? Here are some of the most rampant social media rumors and the real, verified answers on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S.