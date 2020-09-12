BAYONNE — A city man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in a bus accidentally running over the victim who had been left in the middle of the road.

James Nichols, 50, was arrested Saturday morning, surrendering two days after the crash on Avenue C. He was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

John Hagans died in a hit-and-run crash. (Via Facebook)

Police responded to a report of a fatal collision about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near 25th Street after the NJ Transit bus had run over the victim on the ground. Moments earlier, 50-year-old John Hagans had been struck by a dark vehicle that authorities said was driven by Nichols.

It was the bus driver who stopped and called police.

Investigators said Hagans was attempting to walk across Avenue C. The Jersey City man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.