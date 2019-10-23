Historic spot in NJ site of Stephen King series with Julianne Moore

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A film crew has descended on Central Jersey for an adaptation of a Stephen King novel.

"Lisey’s Story” starring Julianne Moore is slated to air as eight episodes for Apple TV, produced by J.J. Abrams according to published reports including The Hollywood Reporter. The novel was published in 2006.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the project was issued a permit for filming Wednesday through Friday and that the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission is involved.

The production is set up at the Van Liew-Suydam House, an "1800s farmhouse on a hill in a corn field," as Vonlocker described it, with the crew also staging at nearby Middlebush Park, as he confirmed.

Vornlocker said he's been told Moore is on-set, but he hasn’t been there to see her in-person.

Van Liew-Suydam House in Franklin, Somerset County (franklintwpnj.org)

The home is owned by Franklin Township and maintained by the non-profit Meadows Foundation.

A representative for the Foundation said they have signed a "non-disclosure agreement and cannot discuss our client's use of the property." Access to the house also is restricted until the rental is done.

According to IMDB.com, Clive Owen also is co-starring in the project, as Moore's fictional husband.

