For just $100 a night, you and 15 friends could be living large in one of the Jersey Shore's most historic Shore houses.

The Bay Head House was built in the late 1800s. What's so cool about this place is you get the historic feel and modern luxury at the same time.

One of the most expensive Airbnb shore house rentals, this place is $1,500 a night. Pricy, but perfect for a family reunion or a bunch of friends. It's completely renovated with nine bedrooms and six brand new full baths. You can comfortably have 16+ guests stay here.

The new luxury kitchen features an 8-foot center island with seating, a full refrigerator, and a wine fridge. Yup, a wine fridge.

There are wrap-around porches with water views, two second-floor balconies with views of Twilight Lake, and a 3rd-floor balcony with ocean & lake views. Check this, there are 1,200 square feet of decks, porches, or balconies overlooking the lake and ocean. Plus, the house is steps from the beach.

GO INSIDE THE HISTORIC BAY HEAD BEACH HOUSE

NEXT: INSIDE JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION