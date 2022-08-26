Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best

With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State.

The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns in New Jersey for 2022, which are spread across eight of the state's 21 counties.

Travel + Leisure did not specify what constituted a "small" town, and both Bay Head (population less than 1,000) and Montclair (more than 40,000) made the list.

The unranked grouping also encompasses all five main types of New Jersey municipal governments: borough, city, town, township, and village.

Here are some travel guide-style notes Travel + Leisure took on each "small town."

Bay Head — "renowned for its beautiful beaches" ... "incredible shingle-style architecture" ... "eye-catching structures" ... "a combination of casual haunts"

Cranbury — "historical charm remains intact" ... "take a walking tour along Main Street" ... "lakefront views await"

Flemington — "fair share of historical sites and fascinating attractions" ... "lined with shops" ... "one-of-a-kind eats" ... "seasonal festivities"

Lambertville — "attracting travelers from near and far" ... "must-visit antique shops" ... "art lovers can wander through one of the nearby galleries"

Millburn — "teeming with activities and attractions" ... "most famous for its downtown area" ... "farmers market ... also worth exploring"

Montclair — "best known for its eclectic boutiques" ... "indulging in some retail therapy" ... "fresh kimchi, anyone?" ... "extend your trip with an overnight stay"

Red Bank — "quaint" ... "chock-full of shops" ... "nostalgia-inducing" ... "prime people-watching and pristine water views"

Ridgewood — "walkable downtown area that's well worth a stroll" ... "be sure to come hungry" ... "budding artists" ... "unique shops"

Spring Lake — "mouthwatering meals, eclectic stores, beloved beach time" ... "outdoor enthusiasts can rent a bike" ... "thespians can catch a performance"

Tenafly — "plenty to offer families of all ages" ... "scenic trails for hiking, walking, or running" ... "summer concerts worth checking out"

West Cape May — "small but scenic" ... "sleepy" ... "beautiful Victorian architecture" ... "vibrant farmers markets"

Westfield — "charming" ... "colorful downtown that beckons travelers and locals alike" ... "get your caffeine fix" ... "a slew of special events throughout the year"

