NJ beach memorial for young Point Pleasant couple after tragic deaths

Family and friends of a young Ocean County couple killed in a crash will be remembering them with a special beach memorial a year after their death.

Cole Young, 19, and 20-year-old Marsada “Sadi” Connors were traveling home with their dog in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan in August 2021 when it was wrecked in a three-vehicle crash after a tractor-trailer veered into oncoming traffic, Illinois state police previously said.

Both Cole and Sadi grew up in Point Pleasant and had been living in nearby Brick before their road trip that ended in tragedy.

The Cole and Sadi Foundation has planned a Paddle Out event on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Mount Street Beach in Bay Head, starting at 6 p.m.

Beach access is at the intersection of Mount and East streets.

Created in memory of the couple, the foundation's self-billed mission is to "foster the legacy of Cole and Sadi by inspiring youth to embrace adventure through scholarship, grant, and sponsorship opportunities."

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.